SEHA Blood Bank Services Launches Year-Round Campaign Celebrating Women's Contribution To Blood Donation

The campaign brings together awareness, education, community engagement and donor recognition initiatives throughout the year Since 2020, 8,599 Emirati women have registered as blood donors, contributing 4,022 successful donations

Abu Dhabi, UAE,Nov. 2026 – SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has launched a year-round women's awareness campaign through SEHA's Blood Bank Services to recognise women's contribution to voluntary blood donation and encourage more eligible women to become regular donors, supporting patients and strengthening community wellbeing across the UAE. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Designed as an ongoing platform rather than a single-occasion initiative, the campaign brings together women-focused awareness activities, educational outreach, community engagement and donor recognition programmes throughout the year. Through these efforts, SEHA Blood Bank Services aims to increase understanding of voluntary blood donation and encourage sustained participation among eligible women.

Women continue to make an important contribution to maintaining a safe and sustainable blood supply. Since 2020, 8,599 Emirati women have registered as blood donors, contributing 5,174 successful donations, which reflects their growing participation in voluntary blood donation and humanitarian giving.

The campaign also aligns with the UAE's wider commitment to empowering women and strengthening community health by creating opportunities for females to contribute directly to the wellbeing of patients and communities.

Dr. Eiman Al Zaabi, Medical Director, SEHA's Blood Bank Services, said:“Women have made an important and growing contribution to voluntary blood donation, and this campaign provides an opportunity to recognise that contribution while encouraging more eligible women to take part. By maintaining engagement throughout the year through education, awareness, and recognition, we aim to support regular donation and strengthen a culture of community responsibility.”

Through the campaign, SEHA's Blood Bank Services will continue working with community organisations, educational institutions, corporate partners, and women's associations to expand awareness and engagement around voluntary blood donations.

The year-round initiative reinforces SEHA's Blood Bank Services' commitment to supporting a safe and sustainable blood supply while recognising the important role individuals and communities can play in helping meet patients' ongoing blood needs.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostics, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments, and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare. The company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the science of longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operator of hospitals in the UK

Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

PureHealth's network comprises the following:

About SEHA:

SEHA is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company operates a significant number of the public hospitals and clinics of the emirate of Abu Dhabi. SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East.

SEHA is committed to continuously improving customer care to recognised international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 2600 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care, urgent care, 6 dialysis centres, and 4 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 132,000 inpatients annually, conduct 52,000 surgeries, and treat more than 6.7 million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East, with more than 20,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel.

To find out more about SEHA's specialised clinic or to book an appointment, call 80050 or visit SEHA. You can also book an appointment through the SEHA mobile app or WhatsApp: 02 410 2200.