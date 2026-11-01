Apple Iphone Duo Screen Cracks: What Has Apple Said About The Display Issue?

Apple's first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, is facing complaints about cracks and display abnormalities on its inner screen. Some early buyers have reported problems appearing shortly after receiving their devices.

According to a report by MacRumors, Apple issued an internal memo this week instructing its retail stores and authorised service centres to inspect affected phones and provide repairs or replacements where necessary.

The company has reportedly said that the issue affects only a very small number of iPhone Duo units. Apple had previously advised customers experiencing display problems to contact AppleCare for assistance.

Several users have reported cracks and bright lines appearing on the inner display, particularly around the hinge area. In one reported case, an Australian customer said the screen developed a crack after the phone had been folded and unfolded fewer than 20 times. The customer also stated that there was no visible external damage to the device.

Hinge Mechanism Could Be Behind the Display Problem

Apple has not officially identified the cause of the reported screen failures. However, an initial investigation by repair website iFixit has pointed towards a possible problem with the hinge mechanism.

According to iFixit's analysis, a support bar inside the hinge may not slide inward properly when the phone is folded. This could create excessive pressure on a specific section of the flexible display, potentially leading to cracks.

To examine the hinge's internal structure, iFixit reportedly used test footage, patent information and CT scans to create a 3D model of the mechanism.

The findings suggest a possible explanation for the display damage, but they remain preliminary. Apple has not confirmed that the hinge mechanism is responsible for the reported cracks.

iPhone Duo Screen Repair Could Cost $999

Repairing the iPhone Duo's inner display could prove expensive for customers whose devices are no longer covered by warranty.

According to iFixit, replacing the foldable phone's inner screen is a complex process. Although the device was described as one of the easiest foldable smartphones to repair among those tested, it received a repairability score of just 5 out of 10.

MacRumors reported that an out-of-warranty screen replacement in the United States could cost $999, approximately ₹94,817.

Apple has not announced an official recall or a dedicated repair programme for the issue. For now, service centres are expected to follow the company's existing inspection and repair procedures.

Customers who notice cracks, unusual bright lines or other display abnormalities should contact AppleCare or an authorised service centre promptly. Following an inspection, Apple may repair or replace the device in accordance with its existing policies.