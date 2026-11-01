Jagan Mohan Reddy To Move Supreme Court Over Andhra Municipal Election

Jagan Mohan Reddy Alleges Irregularities in Municipal Elections

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday alleged large-scale irregularities during the municipal elections in the state, claiming that YSRCP polling agents were beaten up and prevented from entering polling booths, and said his party would approach the Supreme Court over the matter.

Speaking to the reporters, Jagan alleged that polling agents were not allowed to enter several polling stations and questioned how elections could be considered democratic when opposition representatives were prevented from performing their duties.“YSRCP agents have been beaten up and were not in a position to enter the booths. This is the plight of people who have gone for voting, and you call this democracy. Out of 80 booths, you don't even permit the agents to sit down,” he said.

Calls for Electoral Reform

He claimed that similar incidents were taking place across several districts and alleged that the election process was being undermined at different stages, from the filing of nominations to polling.“On one side, you do not permit the nominations themselves to take place. On the other side, whatever little nominations that were filed, you make a mockery of the election process. We would definitely be approaching the Supreme Court,” Jagan said.

Calling for reforms in the electoral process, the YSRCP chief said the appointment of State Election Commissioners and the use of state government machinery, particularly the police, during elections needed to be reviewed.“There have to be reforms. The process of appointing State Election Commissioners and conducting elections using the state government machinery, especially the state police, needs to be reformed. Elections should not be allowed to take place without live CCTV footage and polling agents in place. These are among the reforms that need to be introduced,” he said.

Allegations Against the System

Jagan further alleged that democratic processes were being followed only on paper and cited the municipal elections and nomination process as examples.“Democracy currently exists only on paper. Democracy is no longer prevalent. This is clearly evident from today's election process and the nomination process,” he added.

Separately, referring to the INDIA alliance's mega rally in Delhi, Jagan called on the Central Government to take steps to introduce electoral reforms. He said the Centre should not ignore alleged irregularities merely because a party involved in them was part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).“The Central Government should come forward and make efforts to bring about these reforms. If an NDA partner is permitted to do so today and the Central Government chooses to ignore it, democracy will not prevail,” he said.

Jagan also alleged that journalists had been beaten up and polling agents were denied entry into polling stations during the municipal elections. He reiterated the need for safeguards to ensure that elections are conducted with live CCTV surveillance and the presence of polling agents, and said the alleged incidents highlighted the need for changes in the existing electoral process. (ANI)

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