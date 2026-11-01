TDP Blames Jagan Reddy For Premeditated Anarchy In Pulivendula Polls

TDP Accuses YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of Orchestrating Election Violence

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): Highlighting a historic shift toward free and fair elections in Pulivendula, TDP MLC Varla Ramaiah has strongly condemned YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for orchestrating premeditated violence on polling day. According to a press release, addressing the media at the TDP Central Office in NTR Bhavan on Sunday, Ramaiah stated that the YSRCP is resorting to desperate tactics, including arson and mob violence, as they face guaranteed defeat in their long-held bastion.

For decades, Pulivendula remained under the absolute grip of the YS family, heavily characterised by rigged polls and bogus voting. However, Ramaiah noted that under the vigilant administration of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and strict enforcement by the Election Commission, voters are finally exercising their franchise freely. From 7 AM, men, women, and the elderly have been turning up at polling booths without fear. It's a massive democratic shift that the YSRCP leadership simply couldn't digest. Realising his aunt, YS Pramila Reddy, is on the verge of losing the municipal polls, Jagan Mohan Reddy has resorted to sheer anarchy.

Allegations of Arson and Tactical Interference

Ramaiah explained that YSRCP leaders brought in outsiders overnight using cars and tractors to cast bogus votes. When the police intercepted and thwarted these attempts, the frustrated YSRCP cadres deliberately set their own vehicles on fire. This orchestrated arson was a calculated move directed by Jagan to create panic, disrupt the peaceful voting atmosphere, and falsely frame the ruling alliance. The violence we're seeing today was far from spontaneous, the release said.

Ramaiah further reminded the press that during a recent visit, Jagan explicitly signalled his violent intentions, claiming he'd return on polling day with his sleeves rolled up. That threat materialised today through highly organised stone-pelting and mobs running through the streets of Pulivendula armed with rods and sticks, executing destructive orders with cinematic precision. Exposing the former chief minister's aerial theatrics, Ramaiah dismantled the claim that Jagan was denied helicopter landing permission. The District Collector had already cleared the landing schedule via official communication to his personal staff. Jagan didn't lack permission; he deliberately hovered in the air to oversee his party's rioting and to manufacture a fake victim narrative for the national media he specially brought in, he said.

YSRCP Demands Repolling Amid Claims of Malpractice

Ramaiah heavily criticised the Sakshi media network for shamelessly amplifying these blatant lies. Concluding his address, the senior TDP leader appealed to the police, revenue officials, and election staff to continue their duties fearlessly. He assured them that they're backed entirely by the law and the State Election Commission, urging them not to yield to any pressure from YSRCP ranks. The TDP and the alliance remain fully committed to peaceful, democratic elections, leaving a desperate Jagan Mohan Reddy isolated in his attempts to subvert the people's mandate.

On Sunday, Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy demanded repolling in Pulivendula, alleging large-scale electoral irregularities, booth capturing and intimidation of voters during the municipal elections. Alleging that democracy was being undermined, Jagan accused the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of resorting to widespread electoral malpractice and claimed that YSRCP polling agents were forcibly removed from nearly 70 of the 80 polling booths in Pulivendula. He said he was taking the affected polling agents to the Returning Officer (RO) to question how polling could be conducted without representatives of the Opposition party present at the booths.

Jagan alleged that TDP workers dragged YSRCP agents out of polling stations, while police personnel supported the ruling party. He further claimed that TDP workers occupied polling booths from 4 am and intimidated voters. The YSRCP president alleged that the party's chairperson candidate, Pramilamma, was attacked and polling agent Sunanda sustained a fractured hand. She also claimed that voters were prevented from entering polling stations, women were threatened, and voter slips were forcibly snatched away. (ANI)

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