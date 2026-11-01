Mangaluru To Kashmir: 4 Friends Turn 6-Year Dream Into 7,000-Km Auto-Rickshaw Journey (WATCH)

Four friends from Mangaluru have embarked on a 7,000-km auto-rickshaw journey to Kashmir after a six-year wait. Carrying Tulunadu and Karnataka flags, they have navigated challenging mountain roads and extreme weather.

Four childhood friends from Mangaluru have turned a long-standing dream into an extraordinary road adventure, travelling thousands of kilometres in an auto-rickshaw from coastal Karnataka to Kashmir.

Afreed (27), Azeem (30), Sadik (26) and Hasan (27), all from Deralakatte in Dakshina Kannada district, began their journey on October 10, covering more than 7,000 km through several states.

Choosing an auto-rickshaw over a conventional car, the friends set out to explore Kashmir, Ladakh and Manali, carrying the spirit of Tulunadu and Karnataka along the way.

The four friends had been planning a trip to Kashmir for nearly six to seven years.

Having previously travelled together to destinations such as Madikeri and Chikkamagaluru in an auto-rickshaw, they had often discussed undertaking a much longer journey. However, work commitments, financial responsibilities and family obligations repeatedly delayed their plans.

The opportunity finally came, and the group decided to turn their long-held dream into reality. They prepared Sadik's 2017-model auto-rickshaw for the expedition and completed the necessary vehicle checks before setting off on October 10.

Although all four friends have experience driving auto-rickshaws or working in related fields, they are currently employed in different occupations.

Sadik works as a Wi-Fi technician, Azeem is involved in welding, Hasan works as an auto-rickshaw driver, while Afreed is employed at a craft shop.

Despite their different professional commitments, their shared interest in travelling brought them together for the expedition.

Their familiarity with auto-rickshaws has also helped them manage minor mechanical problems during the journey, particularly in areas where finding a mechanic has been difficult.

Starting from Mangaluru, the friends travelled through Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi before reaching Kashmir. Their journey included stops at Aurangabad, Indore, Agra and Delhi.

After spending four days in Kashmir and two days in Ladakh, they headed towards Manali. The group plans to return to Mangaluru via Rajasthan.

Although they initially expected the journey to follow a fixed schedule, challenging weather conditions and vehicle-related issues have affected their travel plans. They estimate that they may need at least another 12 days to complete the return journey.

One of the biggest challenges came when the auto-rickshaw's gears jammed while the friends were travelling through the high-altitude mountain passes of Ladakh.

The problem occurred at an altitude of approximately 15,000 feet, leaving the group struggling to move forward. With mechanics and repair facilities difficult to find in the remote region, the technical issue cost them an entire day.

The friends had carried an additional 20 litres of petrol for emergencies, but the lack of local assistance for mechanical repairs proved to be a bigger challenge. Their experience and basic knowledge of vehicle maintenance helped them deal with minor issues along the way.

Finding accommodation during the journey has also tested the group's patience. While travelling through the Jammu region, the friends struggled to find a place to stay after travelling for nearly seven hours.

With the next available accommodation reportedly around 200 km away, they had no option but to spend the night at a petrol pump. The extreme cold and changing weather conditions have also forced them to modify their travel schedule.

While they initially travelled until 10 pm or 11 pm before checking into hotels, they now prefer to stop by around 7 pm to avoid travelling in difficult weather conditions.

The friends initially estimated that their Mangaluru-to-Kashmir auto-rickshaw expedition would cost approximately ₹1.5 lakh. However, they have already spent more than ₹1 lakh, and the final expenditure will depend on how long the return journey takes.

During their journey through Madhya Pradesh, they managed to refuel the auto-rickshaw with LPG. For the remaining stretches, they relied on petrol. They also faced difficulties during police checks in Maharashtra and had to pay fines for certain traffic violations along the route.

Since auto-rickshaws are not permitted on expressways, the group has largely relied on service roads, making the journey longer.

Beyond the adventure, the friends are also using their journey to represent their home region.

Carrying a Tulunadu flag on their auto-rickshaw, they hope to hoist it in Kashmir as a symbol of their coastal Karnataka identity. They have also carried the Karnataka flag as part of the Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations, taking pride in representing their home state across the mountains.

Speaking about their experience, the friends said that every challenge along the way has offered them a new lesson and made the expedition more memorable. For them, the journey is not just about reaching a destination but also about representing their culture and creating memories together.

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Despite the mechanical difficulties, unexpected expenses, police checks and extreme weather, the four friends remain determined to complete their journey and return to Mangaluru.

They believe that young people should come forward to explore new experiences while also emphasising the importance of proper planning, vehicle maintenance and safety before undertaking long-distance road trips.

What began as a conversation among four friends from Deralakatte has now become an unforgettable auto-rickshaw expedition across India.

And even before this adventure concludes, they have another destination in mind: a road trip from Mangaluru to Kanyakumari.