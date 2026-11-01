Trump Hints at Imminent Russia-Ukraine deal
(MENAFN) Donald Trump signaled Saturday that a peace settlement between Russia and Ukraine may be within reach, as the December G20 summit approaches at his Trump National Doral resort in Florida.
In an interview released the same day by conservative commentator Benny Johnson, the U.S. president put the odds of ending the war at a “real good chance,” citing the possibility of an agreement between the two countries’ leaders.
“I think we’re getting very close to making a deal there,” Trump said, while conceding the bitter animosity between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Pressed on reports that a Russia-Ukraine accord could emerge at the G20, Trump declined to rule it out and voiced confidence that talks could yield a breakthrough.
“I think there’s a real good chance we’re going to have that one worked out. Also, we’re working out a lot of deals,” he said.
On Iran, Trump said Washington was resolved to keep Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons. He asserted that Iran’s military capabilities had been badly degraded, and said the United States would “finish that off.”
Shifting to Cuba, Trump forecast that the island’s communist leadership would not hold power much longer, hinting that Washington could pivot to Havana once its focus on Venezuela is done.
“It’s a failed country. We’re going to get people back there very soon,” he said, adding that Secretary of State Marco Rubio was following developments closely.
In an interview released the same day by conservative commentator Benny Johnson, the U.S. president put the odds of ending the war at a “real good chance,” citing the possibility of an agreement between the two countries’ leaders.
“I think we’re getting very close to making a deal there,” Trump said, while conceding the bitter animosity between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Pressed on reports that a Russia-Ukraine accord could emerge at the G20, Trump declined to rule it out and voiced confidence that talks could yield a breakthrough.
“I think there’s a real good chance we’re going to have that one worked out. Also, we’re working out a lot of deals,” he said.
On Iran, Trump said Washington was resolved to keep Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons. He asserted that Iran’s military capabilities had been badly degraded, and said the United States would “finish that off.”
Shifting to Cuba, Trump forecast that the island’s communist leadership would not hold power much longer, hinting that Washington could pivot to Havana once its focus on Venezuela is done.
“It’s a failed country. We’re going to get people back there very soon,” he said, adding that Secretary of State Marco Rubio was following developments closely.
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