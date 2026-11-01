US Embassy Warns of Mass Casualty Threat at Moscow Museum Park
(MENAFN) U.S. Embassy in Moscow issued an urgent Saturday alert, warning of “a credible threat of a mass casualty event” at a palace museum and park reserve in the Russian capital.
In its notice, the embassy pinpointed the location and the date of the danger: “The U.S. Embassy in Moscow is aware of a credible threat of a mass casualty event TODAY October 31, at the Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve in Moscow at Dolskaya Ulitsa 1, Moscow, Russia 11569,” it said.
Washington is working with Russian authorities as it responds to the threat, according to the embassy.
Officials told the public to stay away from the Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve, keep a heightened level of vigilance, and steer clear of crowds.
Moscow’s response came quickly. The Russian Federal Security Service told a state news agency it had received information from U.S. partners about preparations for a “terrorist attack” in Moscow, and that appropriate measures were being taken.
In its notice, the embassy pinpointed the location and the date of the danger: “The U.S. Embassy in Moscow is aware of a credible threat of a mass casualty event TODAY October 31, at the Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve in Moscow at Dolskaya Ulitsa 1, Moscow, Russia 11569,” it said.
Washington is working with Russian authorities as it responds to the threat, according to the embassy.
Officials told the public to stay away from the Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve, keep a heightened level of vigilance, and steer clear of crowds.
Moscow’s response came quickly. The Russian Federal Security Service told a state news agency it had received information from U.S. partners about preparations for a “terrorist attack” in Moscow, and that appropriate measures were being taken.
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