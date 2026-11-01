Iran Rules Out US Talks, Says Vance Message Under Review
(MENAFN) Iran has no plans to hold talks with US officials, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday, brushing aside reports to the contrary as baseless.
Araghchi said Tehran had closely studied a message from US Vice President JD Vance to senior Iranian security official Mohsen Rezaei, and that the relevant authorities are still reviewing it, the official Iranian news agency reported.
No negotiations with Washington are on the calendar, he stressed, and claims otherwise do not reflect reality. Iran sees no present need for talks and has made its conditions clear, he said, while contacts continue through mediators in Qatar and Pakistan. Whether any negotiations would be direct or indirect will be decided only after the US accepts those conditions, he added.
He said Vance’s message, along with US efforts to open dialogue and reach a broader understanding, could be viewed as a positive step.
Asked about a proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if Iran’s seven conditions are met, Araghchi said:
“The Qatari side had requested that the time needed to implement our proposal be reduced to five days. At this stage, a proposal to shorten that period to two days is under discussion.”
Tehran keeps war option open
Araghchi said Iran does not rule out war and is prepared for every scenario.
Reopening the strait, he explained, hinges on acceptance of a new transit route designated by Iran and Oman, and on the closure of alternative routes. Iran is also demanding that Washington reinstate the waiver on Iranian oil sales and release all frozen Iranian assets, including funds held in Qatar.
A major US financial daily, citing US officials, had earlier reported that Vance sent the message to Rezaei on the direction of President Donald Trump in an effort to revive peace talks. Trump denied the report, saying Vance’s role was confined to helping supply medical goods Iran needs.
Araghchi’s comments come as Qatar and Pakistan lead mediation efforts to restart negotiations between Washington and Tehran, with reports of progress in indirect talks in Doha. The effort aims to produce understandings on Iran’s nuclear program, sanctions and shipping security in the Strait of Hormuz.
The US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated by striking Israel and US assets in the region before a ceasefire was reached in April. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a framework agreement on freedom of navigation in the strait, but its implementation has stalled over disputes about security there.
Araghchi said Tehran had closely studied a message from US Vice President JD Vance to senior Iranian security official Mohsen Rezaei, and that the relevant authorities are still reviewing it, the official Iranian news agency reported.
No negotiations with Washington are on the calendar, he stressed, and claims otherwise do not reflect reality. Iran sees no present need for talks and has made its conditions clear, he said, while contacts continue through mediators in Qatar and Pakistan. Whether any negotiations would be direct or indirect will be decided only after the US accepts those conditions, he added.
He said Vance’s message, along with US efforts to open dialogue and reach a broader understanding, could be viewed as a positive step.
Asked about a proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if Iran’s seven conditions are met, Araghchi said:
“The Qatari side had requested that the time needed to implement our proposal be reduced to five days. At this stage, a proposal to shorten that period to two days is under discussion.”
Tehran keeps war option open
Araghchi said Iran does not rule out war and is prepared for every scenario.
Reopening the strait, he explained, hinges on acceptance of a new transit route designated by Iran and Oman, and on the closure of alternative routes. Iran is also demanding that Washington reinstate the waiver on Iranian oil sales and release all frozen Iranian assets, including funds held in Qatar.
A major US financial daily, citing US officials, had earlier reported that Vance sent the message to Rezaei on the direction of President Donald Trump in an effort to revive peace talks. Trump denied the report, saying Vance’s role was confined to helping supply medical goods Iran needs.
Araghchi’s comments come as Qatar and Pakistan lead mediation efforts to restart negotiations between Washington and Tehran, with reports of progress in indirect talks in Doha. The effort aims to produce understandings on Iran’s nuclear program, sanctions and shipping security in the Strait of Hormuz.
The US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated by striking Israel and US assets in the region before a ceasefire was reached in April. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a framework agreement on freedom of navigation in the strait, but its implementation has stalled over disputes about security there.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment