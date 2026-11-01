Wordly Expands Partnership with ANOC to Bring the Stories of Emerging Olympic Athletes to a Global Audience
(MENAFN- Wordly AI Translations & Captions) As the global sporting community looks toward the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, Wordly is expanding its work with the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) to help share athlete stories, delivered in their native language, faster and to a wider audience.
Through a new integration with ANOC’s content production platform, ANOC.tv.Studio, Wordly’s real-time AI translation and caption technology will help National Olympic Committees (NOCs) translate more than 1,000 athlete interviews into 60+ languages during next week’s Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games. The integration will help the NOC prepare and share content faster, introducing audiences to emerging athletes and following their journeys as they pursue their Olympic dreams on the road to LA28.
The initiative extends Wordly’s existing work with ANOC, which includes providing real-time AI translation and captions for in-person planning meetings, events, assemblies, and other activities, including the ANOC General Assembly in Hong Kong. By bringing AI translation into content production, the partnership offers a glimpse of the future of work in international sports, showing how technology can help organizations overcome language barriers, streamline global operations and connect athletes with fans, families and communities worldwide.
Producing multilingual content during international competitions presents significant logistical challenges. Editors may need to work with interviews in languages they do not speak, while building production teams to cover every language is impractical. Integrating Wordly into ANOC.tv Studio’s post-production workflow will help editors understand interviews recorded in athletes’ native languages and prepare stories for distribution more efficiently.
“At the heart of international sports is the connection between athletes and the people cheering them on at home,” said Wordly Founder & CEO, Lakshman Rathnam. “Sharing their experiences in their own languages helps athletes express themselves naturally and brings fans, families and friends closer to their journeys. The Olympics also show what is possible when people from around the world come together toward a common goal. As the future of global work brings people across languages and cultures together, breaking down communication barriers is essential.”
“ANOC is committed to helping National Olympic Committees share the stories of their athletes and connect with fans in their home countries and around the world,” said ANOC Secretary General Gunilla Lindberg. By integrating Wordly’s AI translation into our content production workflow, we can help NOCs reach wider audiences, bring more visibility to their athletes and build connections with fans as we look ahead to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.”
As the journey toward LA28 unfolds, these stories can help audiences discover athletes earlier in their careers, follow their progress and build connections that extend beyond a single competition. For ANOC and its member committees, AI-supported production offers a way to share more of those stories with the world.
The videos will be available starting October 31 on the ANOC.tv Instagram page, where audiences can watch athlete interviews from the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.
Through a new integration with ANOC’s content production platform, ANOC.tv.Studio, Wordly’s real-time AI translation and caption technology will help National Olympic Committees (NOCs) translate more than 1,000 athlete interviews into 60+ languages during next week’s Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games. The integration will help the NOC prepare and share content faster, introducing audiences to emerging athletes and following their journeys as they pursue their Olympic dreams on the road to LA28.
The initiative extends Wordly’s existing work with ANOC, which includes providing real-time AI translation and captions for in-person planning meetings, events, assemblies, and other activities, including the ANOC General Assembly in Hong Kong. By bringing AI translation into content production, the partnership offers a glimpse of the future of work in international sports, showing how technology can help organizations overcome language barriers, streamline global operations and connect athletes with fans, families and communities worldwide.
Producing multilingual content during international competitions presents significant logistical challenges. Editors may need to work with interviews in languages they do not speak, while building production teams to cover every language is impractical. Integrating Wordly into ANOC.tv Studio’s post-production workflow will help editors understand interviews recorded in athletes’ native languages and prepare stories for distribution more efficiently.
“At the heart of international sports is the connection between athletes and the people cheering them on at home,” said Wordly Founder & CEO, Lakshman Rathnam. “Sharing their experiences in their own languages helps athletes express themselves naturally and brings fans, families and friends closer to their journeys. The Olympics also show what is possible when people from around the world come together toward a common goal. As the future of global work brings people across languages and cultures together, breaking down communication barriers is essential.”
“ANOC is committed to helping National Olympic Committees share the stories of their athletes and connect with fans in their home countries and around the world,” said ANOC Secretary General Gunilla Lindberg. By integrating Wordly’s AI translation into our content production workflow, we can help NOCs reach wider audiences, bring more visibility to their athletes and build connections with fans as we look ahead to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.”
As the journey toward LA28 unfolds, these stories can help audiences discover athletes earlier in their careers, follow their progress and build connections that extend beyond a single competition. For ANOC and its member committees, AI-supported production offers a way to share more of those stories with the world.
The videos will be available starting October 31 on the ANOC.tv Instagram page, where audiences can watch athlete interviews from the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment