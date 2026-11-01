LA Fashion Closet And Pass Kindness Forward Unite Global Fashion Industry To Make Kindness Fashionable

Original Photo Credit: Arun Nevader/Getty Images for LA Fashion Closet.

Following its landmark Fashion Beyond Borders event in Hollywood, LA Fashion Closet launches international movement calling on millions of fashion enthusiasts

- Shagun Gupta, Founder and CEO of LA Fashion ClosetLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From Los Angeles to New Delhi, a worldwide fashion movement calls on designers, models and creative leaders to help inspire one billion acts of kindness in 92 days.Fashion has long influenced what the world wears. Now, two international organizations are challenging the industry to influence how the world treats one another.LA Fashion Closet (LAFC), founded by Indian entrepreneur and international fashion producer Shagun Gupta, is joining forces with Pass Kindness Forward, founded by Chin Yao, to launch the Global Fashion Kindness Challenge under the banner Kindness Is Fashionable.Beginning November 1, 2026, the initiative will mobilize designers, models, beauty professionals, photographers, influencers and fashion enthusiasts worldwide to inspire compassion, mentorship and meaningful action.The campaign joins Global Kindness Season, a 92-day movement running through January 31, 2027, with an ambitious goal: one billion acts of kindness worldwide.From Fashion Beyond Borders to Kindness Beyond BordersThe announcement follows LA Fashion Closet's October 24 Fashion Beyond Borders showcase at the iconic Dolby Theatre Steps at Ovation Hollywood during Los Angeles Fashion Week.Led by Gupta, the production team included Show Director Rashad Todd; international entertainer, emcee and coordinator Septimius The Great (Septimius Marlowe); and Director of Operations Aniket Dasgupta, alongside an international community of designers, models and creative professionals.Building on LAFC's fashion productions and relationships spanning Los Angeles, New Delhi, Milan, Cannes and Zurich, the new initiative extends the Fashion Beyond Borders philosophy beyond the runway.“Fashion has an extraordinary ability to bring the world together. But our greatest influence isn't limited to what we create on the runway. It's reflected in the opportunities we give, the people we encourage and the kindness we extend to one another,” said Shagun Gupta, Founder and CEO of LA Fashion Closet.“Through Fashion Beyond Borders, we've celebrated cultures coming together. Now, through Kindness Is Fashionable, we're inviting the world to celebrate something we all share: our capacity to make a difference in someone's life.”The Woman Behind the VisionFor Gupta, empowerment is personal. Growing up in Delhi, India, she dreamed of a creative career but initially followed a corporate path in human resources. After moving to the United States, two high-risk pregnancies, postpartum depression and isolation profoundly challenged her confidence and well-being. A defining moment came when she found herself physically unable to rise from the floor while caring for her children. Determined to reclaim her health and aspirations, she began rebuilding her life one step at a time.Her journey back to fashion started with designing and bringing clothing and jewelry from India to the United States, eventually evolving into events supporting women entrepreneurs. In 2018, she founded LA Fashion Closet around a guiding belief:“When women support women, amazing things happen.” What began as a mission to empower women has grown into an international fashion platform championing collaboration, opportunity and cultural connection.Do One. Dare Three. Pass It Forward.At the heart of the campaign is #KindnessDare, a global challenge inviting participants to:Perform one genuine act of kindness.Share their experience respectfully through a short video or personal story.Nominate three others to continue the challenge within 48 hours.Register their pledges and completed acts at PassKindnessForward.From mentoring aspiring designers and supporting small businesses to offering professional services or helping a neighbor, every act counts. No purchase, donation or fashion-industry affiliation is required.LAFC plans to activate an initial group of influential fashion professionals before expanding participation throughout its international network.Unlike campaigns measured solely through impressions and views, this movement encourages participants to document actual acts of kindness, transforming awareness into measurable action.A Billion Acts. A Global Movement“Businesses have always been recognized for the profits they generate. Imagine a world where they are equally celebrated for the kindness they inspire,” said Chin Yao, Founder of Pass Kindness Forward and Pásalo Pa'lante.Originating in Puerto Rico through Pásalo Pa'lante, an initiative of nonprofit Te Amo PR, the movement recorded more than 1.1 million acts of kindness in five days in 2025.Global Kindness Season now seeks to engage communities, businesses, schools and organizations across more than 195 countries.Through its collaboration with Pass Kindness Forward, LAFC aims to channel the fashion industry's international reach toward inspiring sustained generosity and human connection.Beyond the RunwayParticipating fashion professionals anre invited to share kindness stories through international social campaigns and video features. Selected stories will be featured at the November 11, global Love & Kindness 24 hour broadcast, also joined by former international supermodel Joy Vanichkul.LAFC also envisions integrating kindness into future international productions through special runway presentations, designer collaborations and recognition of inspiring individuals, including potential programming at its planned January 23, 2027, Mauritius fashion event.The long-term vision is to make kindness an enduring part of the fashion industry's culture, where creativity and success are celebrated alongside generosity and meaningful impact.The Global InvitationBeginning November 1, LA Fashion Closet and Pass Kindness Forward invite everyone to join the Global Fashion Kindness Challenge.Perform an act of kindness. Invite three others. Register your pledge and report completed acts at .Fashion has always had the power to influence what the world sees. Now it has the opportunity to influence what the world does.One designer. One model. One act of kindness at a time. Because kindness never goes out of style.About LA Fashion ClosetFounded in 2018 by Shagun Gupta, LA Fashion Closet is an international fashion production platform connecting designers, models and creative communities across cultures. Through Fashion Beyond Borders, LAFC champions cultural expression, emerging talent and global collaboration.href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">lafashioncloset | @lafashionclosetAbout Pass Kindness ForwardOriginating from Puerto Rico's Pásalo Pa'lante initiative, Pass Kindness Forward is mobilizing communities worldwide to inspire one billion acts of kindness during Global Kindness Season, November 1, 2026, through January 31, 2027.| @passkindnessforwardMedia InquiriesLA Fashion Closet:...Pass Kindness Forward:...Interviews Available: Shagun Gupta, Chin Yao, Ava V. Manuel and participating international fashion professionals.#kindnessisfashionable #fashionwithoutborders #passkindnessforward

Alisha Magnus-Louis

The Hyphenate Group

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LA Fashion Closet and Pass Kindness Forward Unite Global Fashion Industry to Make Kindness Fashionable News Provided By The Hyphenate Group November 01, 2026, 08:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Textiles & Fabric Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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