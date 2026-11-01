GE Vernova At ADIPEC 2026: Shaping The Future Of Energy

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) GE Vernova will showcase its leading role in driving the future of energy at ADIPEC 2026 through advanced gas power, grid modernization, and carbon management and reduction solutions at Stand 7135, Hall 7, ADNEC. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, UAE – GE Vernova is a Gold Sponsor at ADIPEC 2026, taking place November 2–5 at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi, bringing together executive speakers, technology showcases, and interactive engagements on Stand 7135 in Hall 7. The company will showcase solutions to help maintain more reliable, affordable, and secure electricity systems, expand access to power, and reduce carbon emissions per megawatt hour of power generated, thus enabling communities to thrive.

“GE Vernova is focused on the comprehensive modernization of the energy ecosystem. Our presence at ADIPEC comes at a pivotal time, as the Middle East and other parts of the world continue to demonstrate how gas power, renewables, and grid modernization can work together to deliver a more secure and lower-carbon energy future. The forum provides an important platform to engage global energy industry leaders on practical pathways to meet rising energy demand while advancing sustainability goals,” said Joseph Anis, President & CEO of Gas Power Europe, Middle East & Africa at GE Vernova.“At this year's event, GE Vernova will highlight solutions that can help customers and the communities we serve strengthen energy security, improve reliability, and reduce emissions.”

GE Vernova's H-class gas turbines, which can support power plant operators, utilities and industrial customers to respond to changing demand patterns, integrate renewable resources, and support long-term energy security objectives. Setting world records for efficiency, they are engineered to be“future-ready” with configurations for post-combustion carbon capture and hydrogen-blending capabilities of up to 50% by volume. Technologies from GE Vernova's Electrification portfolio, including synchronous condensers that support grid stability and system strength, high-speed motor technologies such as the Integrated Compressor Line, and medium-voltage uninterruptible power supply (MV-UPS), designed to support reliable power for energy-intensive facilities. Featured solutions also include digital substations, GridBeatsTM APS (Automation and Protection System) to support grid modernization, and GridOS® Grid Orchestration Software, monitoring, control, and communications technologies that help utilities and industrial customers enhance reliability, resilience, and operational visibility. Solutions designed to support emissions management and reduction goals, including direct air capture, exhaust gas recirculation, hydrogen-enabled gas power applications, the GRiDEATM portfolio of SF6-free and alternative gas-insulated grid technologies, advanced switchgear solutions, and CERiusTM software.

Featured areas at GE Vernova's stand include:

Rajesh Ananth, presenting on 'The Digital Substation Experience in the Middle East' on November 3, 2026 | 02:40 pm – 03:00 pm (GST) | Capital Suite 20 Majed Sammak, presenting on 'Combined Cycle Power Plant With Carbon Capture: Adding Value Through System Integration' on November 4, 2026 | 09:30 am – 09:50 am (GST) | Capital Suite Room 8 Pegah Modaressi, speaking in an executive panel discussion on 'Grid Modernization: The Defining Constraint on Energy Growth' on November 5, 2026 | 11:00 am – 11:30 am (GST) | The Exchange Theatre (Conference Room A)

GE Vernova's speaking program at ADIPEC 2026 will highlight both strategic and technical perspectives across the evolving energy landscape:

GE Vernova has supported the development of the Middle East's energy infrastructure for more than 90 years, contributing to economic diversification, localization, high-value exports, and talent development. Building on this long-standing commitment, its Grid Automation & Software business is also investing in a new Customer Experience Center in the UAE that is expected to be operational by the end of the year. Through real world use cases, the facility will showcase how software, digital substations, and intelligent field devices can improve visibility and reliability, turning grid complexity into grid intelligence, from the control room to the edge.

About GE Vernova​:

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) is a purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world's challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., with approximately 85,000 employees across approximately 100 countries around the world. Supported by the Company's purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova technology helps deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future.