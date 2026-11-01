Rubio Flatly Denies US Helped Bolsonaro’s Son Leave Brazil
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday rejected claims that Washington helped Flavio Bolsonaro exit Brazil for the United States, insisting the administration had no part in organizing his departure.
Addressing reporters in Atlanta, Rubio said the US government played no direct role in the travel of Bolsonaro, son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.
“We didn’t facilitate anything,” Rubio said. “We were not involved in any of the arrangements he made in terms of leaving.”
The top US diplomat did confirm that President Donald Trump had cleared Bolsonaro to enter the country, noting that the Brazilian politician already held a valid visa.
“The president made clear that if he arrived in the United States at a port of entry, that he would be paroled into the country, and he was,” Rubio said.
Bolsonaro lost last week’s presidential runoff to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. He has since alleged electoral fraud without offering evidence and pledged to lead the opposition from Florida.
His exit came in defiance of a Brazilian Supreme Court order that he hand over his passports while authorities investigate alleged money laundering and financial fraud.
Addressing reporters in Atlanta, Rubio said the US government played no direct role in the travel of Bolsonaro, son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.
“We didn’t facilitate anything,” Rubio said. “We were not involved in any of the arrangements he made in terms of leaving.”
The top US diplomat did confirm that President Donald Trump had cleared Bolsonaro to enter the country, noting that the Brazilian politician already held a valid visa.
“The president made clear that if he arrived in the United States at a port of entry, that he would be paroled into the country, and he was,” Rubio said.
Bolsonaro lost last week’s presidential runoff to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. He has since alleged electoral fraud without offering evidence and pledged to lead the opposition from Florida.
His exit came in defiance of a Brazilian Supreme Court order that he hand over his passports while authorities investigate alleged money laundering and financial fraud.
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