Alibaba’s Qwen AI to Power Apple Intelligence in China
(MENAFN) Alibaba Group has teamed up with Apple to build its Qwen AI model into Apple Intelligence for the Chinese market, according to a state-run news agency on Saturday.
The feature will open for testing in the latest iOS developer beta from Nov. 4 and will roll out with the official iOS 27.3 release in December, Alibaba said.
Qwen will support several Apple features, including Siri, Writing Tools and Visual Intelligence.
User controls and privacy
Users can decide whether to switch the integration on and what information to share. Alibaba said user requests and the responses generated will not be used to train its AI models.
The feature will work on compatible iPhones whose device location and Apple Account region are both set to China.
Executive and expert reaction
Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu said the partnership would bring new AI-powered services to Chinese users.
Wang Xiaojie, an AI expert at Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications, said the deal marked the first time a major global consumer hardware maker has adopted a Chinese large language model as its primary system-level AI backbone in the Chinese market.
The feature will open for testing in the latest iOS developer beta from Nov. 4 and will roll out with the official iOS 27.3 release in December, Alibaba said.
Qwen will support several Apple features, including Siri, Writing Tools and Visual Intelligence.
User controls and privacy
Users can decide whether to switch the integration on and what information to share. Alibaba said user requests and the responses generated will not be used to train its AI models.
The feature will work on compatible iPhones whose device location and Apple Account region are both set to China.
Executive and expert reaction
Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu said the partnership would bring new AI-powered services to Chinese users.
Wang Xiaojie, an AI expert at Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications, said the deal marked the first time a major global consumer hardware maker has adopted a Chinese large language model as its primary system-level AI backbone in the Chinese market.
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