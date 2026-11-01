48 Arrested at London Palestine Action Protest Before Appeal
(MENAFN) British police arrested 48 people Saturday at a London demonstration backing Palestine Action, a group proscribed as a terrorist organization in the UK, according to a national broadcaster.
More than 100 protesters assembled outside the US Embassy in the Nine Elms district. The Metropolitan Police said most of those detained were held for “expressing support for a proscribed organisation.”
A separate demonstration in support of the group took place outside the US consulate near Holyrood in Edinburgh.
Defend Our Juries, which organized the protests, said participants would hold signs reading: “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action.”
Police had cautioned in advance that attendees risked arrest for voicing support for the group, including by displaying placards. Under the Terrorism Act, expressing support for Palestine Action has been a criminal offense since the group was proscribed in June 2025.
Supreme Court appeal looms
The demonstrations came days before a Supreme Court appeal against the proscription, set for Nov. 4.
In February, the High Court ruled the ban “disproportionate.” In June, however, the Court of Appeal held that proscribing Palestine Action was lawful.
A Home Office spokesperson said the Court of Appeal found the group had carried out acts of terrorism, celebrated those involved and promoted violence. The spokesperson added that the ban does not affect lawful protests in support of the Palestinian cause.
More than 100 protesters assembled outside the US Embassy in the Nine Elms district. The Metropolitan Police said most of those detained were held for “expressing support for a proscribed organisation.”
A separate demonstration in support of the group took place outside the US consulate near Holyrood in Edinburgh.
Defend Our Juries, which organized the protests, said participants would hold signs reading: “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action.”
Police had cautioned in advance that attendees risked arrest for voicing support for the group, including by displaying placards. Under the Terrorism Act, expressing support for Palestine Action has been a criminal offense since the group was proscribed in June 2025.
Supreme Court appeal looms
The demonstrations came days before a Supreme Court appeal against the proscription, set for Nov. 4.
In February, the High Court ruled the ban “disproportionate.” In June, however, the Court of Appeal held that proscribing Palestine Action was lawful.
A Home Office spokesperson said the Court of Appeal found the group had carried out acts of terrorism, celebrated those involved and promoted violence. The spokesperson added that the ban does not affect lawful protests in support of the Palestinian cause.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment