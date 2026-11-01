Rubio Says Communication Channels With Iran Remain Open
(MENAFN) Diplomatic contacts with Iran have carried on despite rising tensions across the Middle East, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Saturday, adding that Washington stays open to a peaceful settlement as long as its core security concerns are met.
Briefing reporters in Atlanta, Rubio said no timetable exists for the diplomatic push, but communication channels remain open.
“There are multiple talks. Talks have actually never stopped,” he said, noting that the exchanges are happening both directly and, more frequently, through intermediaries.
“The president’s preference in any challenge around the world is to try to solve it diplomatically and peacefully, if possible,” Rubio said, referring to President Donald Trump’s approach.
Washington would welcome a negotiated outcome, he added, so long as it does not put US national security at risk or leave its main concerns unaddressed.
Nuclear program, regional role at the core
Chief among those concerns, Rubio said, are Iran’s nuclear program and what the United States views as Tehran’s destabilizing influence across the region.
He accused Iran of targeting commercial vessels in international waters. Attacks on ships carrying oil, natural gas and other cargo, he warned, endanger not only maritime security but also global energy and food supplies.
Rubio also cited Iran’s backing of regional groups, including the Houthis in Yemen and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Their activities, he argued, have fueled instability and heightened security worries for neighboring states.
Gulf commitments reaffirmed
On Gulf security, Rubio restated Washington’s defense commitments to Saudi Arabia. The United States is in regular contact with Riyadh, he said, and intends to honor its agreements.
Briefing reporters in Atlanta, Rubio said no timetable exists for the diplomatic push, but communication channels remain open.
“There are multiple talks. Talks have actually never stopped,” he said, noting that the exchanges are happening both directly and, more frequently, through intermediaries.
“The president’s preference in any challenge around the world is to try to solve it diplomatically and peacefully, if possible,” Rubio said, referring to President Donald Trump’s approach.
Washington would welcome a negotiated outcome, he added, so long as it does not put US national security at risk or leave its main concerns unaddressed.
Nuclear program, regional role at the core
Chief among those concerns, Rubio said, are Iran’s nuclear program and what the United States views as Tehran’s destabilizing influence across the region.
He accused Iran of targeting commercial vessels in international waters. Attacks on ships carrying oil, natural gas and other cargo, he warned, endanger not only maritime security but also global energy and food supplies.
Rubio also cited Iran’s backing of regional groups, including the Houthis in Yemen and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Their activities, he argued, have fueled instability and heightened security worries for neighboring states.
Gulf commitments reaffirmed
On Gulf security, Rubio restated Washington’s defense commitments to Saudi Arabia. The United States is in regular contact with Riyadh, he said, and intends to honor its agreements.
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