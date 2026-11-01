Rubio Rejects Claims of US Assistance in Bolsonaro’s Departure from Brazil
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Saturday that Washington played no part in facilitating Flavio Bolsonaro’s departure from Brazil or his travel to the United States, denying any government involvement in organizing the move.
Addressing reporters in Atlanta, Rubio stressed that American officials had not helped arrange the Brazilian politician’s journey, who is the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro.
“We didn’t facilitate anything,” Rubio said. “We were not involved in any of the arrangements he made in terms of leaving.”
However, Rubio confirmed that President Donald Trump had approved Bolsonaro’s entry into the United States, noting that he already possessed a valid visa.
“The president made clear that if he arrived in the United States at a port of entry, that he would be paroled into the country, and he was,” Rubio said.
Bolsonaro left Brazil after losing the previous week’s presidential runoff to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. He has since accused electoral authorities of irregularities without providing supporting evidence and pledged to lead the opposition while based in Florida.
His departure also came despite a Brazilian Supreme Court directive requiring him to hand over his passports as part of ongoing investigations into suspected money laundering and financial misconduct.
Addressing reporters in Atlanta, Rubio stressed that American officials had not helped arrange the Brazilian politician’s journey, who is the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro.
“We didn’t facilitate anything,” Rubio said. “We were not involved in any of the arrangements he made in terms of leaving.”
However, Rubio confirmed that President Donald Trump had approved Bolsonaro’s entry into the United States, noting that he already possessed a valid visa.
“The president made clear that if he arrived in the United States at a port of entry, that he would be paroled into the country, and he was,” Rubio said.
Bolsonaro left Brazil after losing the previous week’s presidential runoff to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. He has since accused electoral authorities of irregularities without providing supporting evidence and pledged to lead the opposition while based in Florida.
His departure also came despite a Brazilian Supreme Court directive requiring him to hand over his passports as part of ongoing investigations into suspected money laundering and financial misconduct.
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