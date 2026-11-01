Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The price of one troy ounce (31.1034768 grams) of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 30.99 manat ($18.23), or 0.4%, from October 26 through October 30. According to Trend 's calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the average weekly price of one troy ounce of gold decreased by 148.4 manat ($68), or 2.1%, compared with the previous week, reaching about 6,835 manat ($4,020). Gold prices in Azerbaijan (per troy ounce):

Date Price Date Price October 19 7,111 manat ($4,180) October 26 6,827 manat ($4,020) October 20 7,044 manat ($4,140) October 27 6,819 manat ($4,010) October 21 6,995 manat ($4,111) October 28 6,862 manat ($4,039) October 22 6,954 manat ($4,090) October 29 6,868 manat ($4,040) October 23 6,809 manat ($4,010) October 30 6,796 manat ($4,000) Weekly average 6,983 manat ($4,108) Weekly average 6,835 manat ($4,020)

During the week, the price of one troy ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 4.77 manat ($2.81), or 5.2%.

The average weekly price of one troy ounce of silver decreased by5.56 manat ($3.27), or 5.8%, compared with the previous week, to 90.5 manat ($53.2).

Silver prices in Azerbaijan (per troy ounce):

Date Price Date Price October 19 98.2 manat ($57.76) October 26 92.18 manat ($54.22) October 20 97.67 manat ($57.45) October 27 90.85 manat ($53.44) October 21 97.4 manat ($57.29) October 28 91.6 manat ($53.9) October 22 95.75 manat ($56.32) October 29 90.57 manat ($53.28) October 23 91.37 manat ($53.75) October 30 87.4 manat ($51.4) Weekly average 96.08 manat ($56.52) Weekly average 90.5 manat ($53.2

During the week, the price of one troy ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by nearly 156.1 manat ($91.8), or 5.9%.

The average weekly price of one troy ounce of platinum decreased by 178.27 manat ($104.86), or 6.5%, compared with the previous week, to about 2,579 manat ($1,517).

Platinum prices in Azerbaijan (per troy ounce):

Date Price Date Price October 19 2,817 manat ($1,660) October 26 2,639 manat ($1,552) October 20 2,806 manat ($1,650) October 27 2,579 manat ($1,517) October 21 2,787 manat ($1,640) October 28 2,604 manat ($1,532) October 22 2,711 manat ($1,590) October 29 2,588 manat ($1,522) October 23 2,664 manat ($1,570) October 30 2,483 manat ($1,460) Weekly average 2,757 manat ($1,622) Weekly average 2,579 manat ($1,517)

During the week, the price of one troy ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 100.8 manat ($59.29), or 5.6%.

The average weekly price of one troy ounce of palladium decreased by nearly 115.9 manat ($68.2), or 6.2%, compared with the previous week, to 1,741 manat ($1,020).

Palladium prices in Azerbaijan (per troy ounce):

Date Price Date Price October 19 1,928 manat ($1,130) October 26 1,789 manat ($1,050) October 20 1,905 manat ($1,120) October 27 1,763 manat ($1,040) October 21 1,859 manat ($1,090) October 28 1,751 manat ($1,030) October 22 1,805 manat ($1,060) October 29 1,716 manat ($1,010) October 23 1,789 manat ($1,050) October 30 1,688 manat ($990) Weekly average 1,857 manat ($1,092) Weekly average 1,741 manat ($1,020)