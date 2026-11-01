Zelenskyy Agrees with Erdogan to Advance Black Sea Grain Corridor
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Saturday that he had reached an understanding with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to pursue efforts aimed at maintaining the Black Sea grain corridor and ensuring its continued operation.
Speaking at a joint press conference in Istanbul after meeting Erdogan, Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of keeping the maritime route functional and protecting its role in facilitating grain shipments.
“Today, I reached an agreement with President Erdogan to work on the Black Sea grain corridor. Our goal is to ensure that this corridor remains in place and continues to function effectively,” he said.
Türkiye previously played a central role in establishing the original Black Sea grain corridor during 2022-2023, helping facilitate the movement of agricultural exports through the region amid the war in Ukraine.
Zelenskyy also praised Ankara’s support for initiatives intended to protect maritime traffic, strengthen Ukraine’s territorial integrity and improve security across the Black Sea region.
“Türkiye consistently supports our efforts to ensure our sovereignty and territorial integrity, secure safe navigation in the Black Sea, and restore normal living conditions in the Black Sea region,” he said.
The Ukrainian president further highlighted the growing partnership between the two countries, describing Türkiye and Ukraine as allies in defense and military industry cooperation.
He noted that both sides are pursuing additional joint manufacturing initiatives and economic ventures, with bilateral commercial ties expected to benefit from the implementation of their free trade agreement.
“We are working on new joint industrial ventures and other economic projects. The free trade agreement between our nations has entered into force, creating new opportunities for both the Ukrainian and Turkish business communities,” he said.
Speaking at a joint press conference in Istanbul after meeting Erdogan, Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of keeping the maritime route functional and protecting its role in facilitating grain shipments.
“Today, I reached an agreement with President Erdogan to work on the Black Sea grain corridor. Our goal is to ensure that this corridor remains in place and continues to function effectively,” he said.
Türkiye previously played a central role in establishing the original Black Sea grain corridor during 2022-2023, helping facilitate the movement of agricultural exports through the region amid the war in Ukraine.
Zelenskyy also praised Ankara’s support for initiatives intended to protect maritime traffic, strengthen Ukraine’s territorial integrity and improve security across the Black Sea region.
“Türkiye consistently supports our efforts to ensure our sovereignty and territorial integrity, secure safe navigation in the Black Sea, and restore normal living conditions in the Black Sea region,” he said.
The Ukrainian president further highlighted the growing partnership between the two countries, describing Türkiye and Ukraine as allies in defense and military industry cooperation.
He noted that both sides are pursuing additional joint manufacturing initiatives and economic ventures, with bilateral commercial ties expected to benefit from the implementation of their free trade agreement.
“We are working on new joint industrial ventures and other economic projects. The free trade agreement between our nations has entered into force, creating new opportunities for both the Ukrainian and Turkish business communities,” he said.
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