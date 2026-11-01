INS Trishul Arrives At Souda Bay, Set To Strengthen Maritime Cooperation With Greece

MENAFN - IANS) Athens, Nov 1 (IANS) Indian Naval Ship Trishul has arrived at Greece's Souda Bay during its ongoing operational deployment to the Mediterranean Sea, the Ministry of Defence announced on Sunday,

During the port call, the ship's crew will participate in various activities to further maritime cooperation between the Indian Navy and the Hellenic Navy. These include interactions with senior functionaries of the Hellenic Navy and the Indian Embassy in Athens, professional discussions, cross-deck visits, cultural exchanges, and familiarisation with facilities at the Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay and the NATO Maritime Interdiction Operational Training Centre (NMIOTC), according to the Defence Ministry statement.

The crew will pay homage at the Souda Bay War Cemetery. During the port call, the ship will remain open to visitors.

"The visit will further consolidate maritime cooperation and strengthen professional linkages between the Indian Navy and the Hellenic Navy," the statement said.

In October, India and Greece underlined the need for regular exchanges between their defence forces through technical-level interactions and a clear focus on defence industrial collaboration in areas of mutual interest, the ministry said.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh met Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff General Dimitrios Choupis, with talks covering a wide range of issues, including military-to-military ties and strengthening strategic cooperation.

During his visit, the Defence Secretary also held a meeting with Greece's Deputy Minister of National Defence Athanasios Davakis in Athens, where both sides agreed to expand defence cooperation, prioritised policy planning, joint staff talks and defence industry collaboration.

“Both sides agreed to expand defence cooperation, prioritising policy planning, Joint Staff Talks and defence industry collaboration, alongside capacity building, joint exercises and regular bilateral exchanges,” the Ministry had said.

Rajesh Kumar Singh also met Greece's Permanent Deputy Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Alexandra Papadopoulu to discuss the evolving defence and strategic partnership.

The Ministry of Defence noted that India and Greece attach special importance to further expanding maritime security cooperation and strengthening defence partnership between the two nations in the maritime and defence industrial domains.

Rajesh Kumar Singh also paid tribute to the fallen soldiers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier of the Hellenic Armed Forces at Syntagma Square in Athens.