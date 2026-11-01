GST Collections Jump Nearly 23 Pc To Rs 2.31 Lakh Crore In October

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) India's gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections rose 22.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2.31 lakh crore in October 2026, driven by robust domestic economic activity and a sharp rise in tax revenue from imports, according to provisional government data released on Sunday.

Gross GST revenue stood at Rs 2.31 lakh crore during the month, compared with Rs 1.88 lakh crore in October 2025. After adjusting for refunds, net GST revenue increased 25.6 per cent to Rs 2.03 lakh crore from Rs 1.61 lakh crore in the corresponding period last year.

Domestic GST revenue climbed 15.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.59 lakh crore in October, while revenue from imports surged 42.2 per cent to Rs 72,246 crore.

The domestic GST kitty comprised Central GST (CGST) of Rs 42,935 crore, State GST (SGST) of Rs 51,340 crore and Integrated GST (IGST) of Rs 64,769 crore.

Import-related IGST collections rose sharply from Rs 50,796 crore in October 2025 to Rs 72,246 crore this year, according to the provisional data.

For the first seven months of FY27, gross GST collections increased 13.2 per cent to Rs 14.77 lakh crore, up from Rs 13.05 lakh crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

Net GST revenue during April-October FY27 grew 12.6 per cent to Rs 12.69 lakh crore from Rs 11.27 lakh crore.

The government also reported a rise in GST refunds during October. Total refunds increased 6.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 27,934 crore, compared with Rs 26,225 crore a year earlier.

Domestic refunds rose 9.8 per cent to Rs 14,007 crore, while export refunds processed through the Indian Customs Electronic Gateway (ICEGATE) increased 3.4 per cent to Rs 13,927 crore.

After accounting for refunds, net domestic GST revenue stood at Rs 1.45 lakh crore, up 16.4 per cent from a year ago. Net customs-related GST revenue recorded an even stronger growth of 56.2 per cent to Rs 58,319 crore.

For the April-October period, total GST refunds rose 16.9 per cent to Rs 2.08 lakh crore. Domestic refunds increased 19.7 per cent to Rs 1.18 lakh crore, while import-related refunds climbed 13.4 per cent to Rs 89,733 crore.