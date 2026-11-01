CM Rekha Gupta Launches Arpan Kendra In Delhi, 10 Metro Stations To Get Old Clothes Collection Centres

Delhi has introduced a new way to deal with textile waste and promote sustainability through its 'Arpan Kendra' initiative. The first such center has been set up at Kasturba Gandhi Polytechnic in Pitampura, where people can drop off their used clothes to reuse and recycle them. By doing so, the initiative intends to make sure that unwanted clothes do not become waste and get transformed into something useful. Besides, the government plans to expand the reach of the center, with similar centers being set up at 10 Delhi Metro stations.

Delhi Arpan Kendra Inaugurated at Kasturba Gandhi Polytechnic

The first Arpan Kendra has been inaugurated by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at Kasturba Gandhi Polytechnic in Pitampura. It will be collecting old and used clothes for reuse and recycling.

Through this initiative, efforts would be made to ensure that unwanted clothes do not become waste and get a new lease of life. The collected clothes would be processed for reuse or recycling, thus helping in transforming the waste into useful products.

Ten Stations of the Delhi Metro Will Have Arpan Kendras

In order to reach even more people, the government of Delhi has decided to open ten Arpan Kendras at the stations of the Delhi Metro.

This new development was disclosed by the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta through social media. These collection points at metro stations will ensure people can drop the clothes which they don't require anymore.

Each household may have some clothes which they no longer use but are not ready to throw since these clothes can still be used. Collection points at metro stations will give people another way to deposit their clothes.

This new addition to the campaign would ensure clothes are easier to collect from citizens across the whole capital city.

Residents Asked to Donate Old Garments in the Campaign

As a part of the campaign launched earlier, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta appealed to all residents of Delhi to take part in this effort and donate old but still usable clothes to the Arpan Kendras.

This initiative seeks to create awareness regarding textile waste and promote responsible consumption so as to avoid wasteful disposal of clothes.

Through the establishment of Arpan Kendra and future plans to set up more centers at 10 Metro stations in Delhi, the idea is to increase public involvement in the reuse and recycling of clothing.