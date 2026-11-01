Two Massive Pythons Spotted Near BCPL Facility In Assam, Feared Residents Seek Help

Two giant pythons were spotted near the Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) facility, in Assam's Dibrugarh district, triggering alarm among people living in the surrounding areas. Their repeated movement through the neighbourhood has raised concerns about potential encounters, leaving residents worried about their safety.

Locals said the presence of the enormous snakes had disrupted their daily routines, with many avoiding going outdoors after dark for fear of facing the reptiles.

Locals have alleged that the forest department has failed to respond despite repeated concerns over the snakes' presence. They claimed that no concrete action had been taken so far to address the situation.

Fearing a possible human-wildlife conflict, residents have urged forest officials to visit the location immediately and safely rescue and relocate the two pythons.

They have also appealed to the authorities to intervene without further delay, stressing the need to ensure public safety while preventing harm to the reptiles.