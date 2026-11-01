Bengaluru's Silk Board Junction Set For Major Makeover: New Public Spaces, Traffic Fixes And Drainage Plan

Bengaluru's busy Central Silk Board Junction is set for a major makeover, with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) planning improvements that go beyond easing traffic congestion. The proposed revamp will combine better road movement, safer pedestrian access, improved drainage and public spaces for commuters.

Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has directed officials to prepare a permanent development plan and earmark funds for the junction. The initiative was highlighted during the launch of the GBA's 'Ward One' campaign, which will cover 43 wards across the city's five municipal corporations.

One of the key proposals is to transform the space beneath the flyover into a more welcoming public area with seating, lighting and recreational facilities. A throwball court is being developed, while table tennis facilities are also being explored. A public toilet, improved footpaths and shaded seating areas are among the other proposed amenities.

Traffic movement from Electronic City towards BTM Layout could improve through a proposed steel grid over a stormwater drain to facilitate a free-left turn. Officials have also been asked to plan a pedestrian walkway alongside the drain.

Drainage upgrades are another priority, with a new drain proposed towards HSR Layout to address waterlogging during heavy rain. Officials have also been urged to tackle sewage entering stormwater drains. The overall project timeline is yet to be announced.