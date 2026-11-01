Weekly Horoscope November 17, 2026: What Will The Stars Reveal For All 12 Zodiac Signs?

Check the weekly horoscope for November 1 to 7, 2026, and discover what astrology predicts for all 12 zodiac signs. Find out what the stars have in store for the coming week.

Weekly horoscope predictions presented by the astrologer Phani Kumar. Come, let's see how things will pan out for the various zodiac signs this week.

The individuals born under the zodiac sign Aries will have a wonderful week for their professional life. You may finally get some good news regarding your pending transfer. Your superiors will appreciate your hard work. Businessmen will earn well via travel. Family members will back you up wholeheartedly. Your love life seems to be highly promising. Your marriage plans are most likely to materialize.

Taurus people will reap all that they deserve for their efforts this week. There will be a lot of work for employees to do, but determination will make them successful and earn good name. You will complete all pending government works and resolve all problems. Business people should take suggestions from elders before taking any decision. Peaceful environment will prevail in families. No hasty decision should be taken in case of romantic life. Finances are safe, but expenses will increase sharply by weekend.

Gemini people will have new opportunities and financial gains this week. Employees will gain name and fame at the workplace. Your talents will certainly attract attention from higher authorities. New business deals will be made by businessmen. Stuck money will be recovered by you this week. Real estate transactions will be on your side. Friends and family members will stand by you. You will feel mentally peaceful after resolving old issues of your kids.

There will be good and bad outcomes for cancer natives in this week. Never be negligent when doing jobs and conducting businesses. A little carelessness may lead to major problems. Job seekers have to wait a little more patiently. Business people have to examine everything carefully before making new investments. Try to avoid fights with family members. Unexpected expenditures will come your way. Talk clearly about love matters to avoid misunderstandings.

There will be good times as well as hard times for leo natives in this week. It is necessary for you to solve your workplace problems with a lot of patience. Never make hasty decisions if you think about changing your job. Business people will face tough competition in the market. Keep all your financial dealings in written form. Your life partner will assist you to a great extent. You have to control your anger while communicating with your siblings. You have to drive cars very carefully.

The natives of Virgo will be lucky throughout this week. You will see the anticipated progress in your career and business. You will finally be able to complete those pending tasks. Business expansion will go smoothly for you. Partnerships will earn you profits. Your employees will earn their due recognition at the workplace. You will enjoy quality time with your family. The lovers will enjoy themselves. You need to be careful about money and documents.

The natives of Virgo will be lucky throughout this week. You will see the anticipated progress in your career and business. You will finally be able to complete those pending tasks. Business expansion will go smoothly for you. Partnerships will earn you profits. Your employees will earn their due recognition at the workplace. You will enjoy quality time with your family. The lovers will enjoy themselves. You need to be careful about money and documents.

This week for Scorpio people will require extra caution in financial affairs. This week, you should make a budget beforehand since extra expenditures will increase. Business people should take consultation from experts before making any investment. There will be increased workload for employees, but through disciplined efforts, success will be achieved. Some disagreements will arise at home by the end of the week. You will require extra effort from your side to get your homework done.

Some very positive changes will be experienced this week by Sagittarius natives. At last, solutions for some of your old problems will arise both professionally and commercially. You will receive full cooperation from your friends and higher authorities. You will make many discoveries in your business, including new sources of earning money. You will get lucky either in governmental matters or legal proceedings. Your family members will pay attention to your statements. The relation of lovers will be strengthened.

Those with Capricorn sun sign will experience wonderful career and job growth this week. Your salary will get some good news. You will receive praises from senior authorities for your efforts. Business will yield good returns. For those students who plan to pursue further education and compete in examinations, the week will be very auspicious. Important tasks will get completed very easily with the help of relatives and friends. Love life will run happily. Marital life will be blissful. Take time in making decisions on partnership businesses.

This week would be somewhat stressful for Aquarian Sun Signs. Employees have to put in extra effort to achieve their targets. Businessmen have to review the details thoroughly before entering into any new agreement. Some delay will be there in the government and legal affairs. You will feel burdened with some family responsibilities. Care should be taken before initiating new ventures. There will be some unexpected financial expenditures.

The people born under Pisces sign will get increased creativity and networking this week. You will make good money. Your workers will be highly appreciated for their performance. You will probably shoulder some additional responsibilities at your workplace. The businessmen will have some new clients. Travel will be profitable for you. Your family will give you full support. There will be more understanding between lovers. Your married couple will give you good support. You have to take proper decisions about your children and love life.