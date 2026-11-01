Chhattisgarh: Two Former Maoists And Constable Arrested With Rs 21 Lakh

Police Operation in Rajadera Forest

Gariaband (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 1 (ANI): Gariaband Police have arrested two surrendered women Maoists and a newly recruited constable while they were allegedly retrieving Rs 21 lakh in cash in the Rajadera forest area of Mainpur in Chhattisgarh.

Details of the Seized Maoist Funds

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Karan Kumar Uke, the cash had been hidden underground in the hills of Kulhadighat in 2024 by Maoist commander and Central Committee member Chalapathi. The amount was allegedly collected through extortion from contractors and local residents.

Arrested Individuals and Background

The two women, who had earlier surrendered, had gone to retrieve the money along with newly recruited constable Nohar Markam, when police received information about their movement. Police laid a trap and arrested all three while they were allegedly taking out the cash from the hidden Maoist dump. One of the arrested women had previously served as a guard for Chalapathi, while the other was a former commander of the Sinapali Dalam, police said. Constable Nohar Markam had earlier worked as a police informer before joining the force, according to the information provided by police. (ANI)

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