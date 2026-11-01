INDIA Bloc Launches Chalo Dilli Mega March Against Election Commission

Opposition Stages Chalo Dilli Mega March

Hundreds of supporters converged at Minto Road on Sunday as the INDIA bloc kicked off its high-decibel 'Chalo Dilli' mega march against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The march started from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction towards Ramlila Maidan.

The rally forms a central part of the Opposition's nationwide protest against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls during the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The massive gathering follows a public "impeachment" program against the CEC held in the capital on October 31.

Top Opposition Leaders Unite

Top Opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, MP Abhishek Banerjee, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, JKNC president Farooq Abdullah, CPI leader D Raja, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attended the rally, showcasing the united opposition front.

Crowds began streaming into the venue early Sunday morning as Delhi Police deployed heavy security personnel and put preparations in place to manage an anticipated gathering of 45,000 to 50,000 people. To ensure smooth traffic movement, the Delhi Traffic Police issued advisories detailing diversions and restrictions across key parts of Central Delhi from 10 AM to 5 PM.

Rahul Gandhi Alleges Business Shutdowns

Befoew reaching Minto Road, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi shared a video on X, alleging that the BJP has closed down shops in Connaught Place. "We told everyone that when you come here for the march and the mega rally, buy things, do some shopping. But, while coming to Connaught Place here, we found out that the BJP has forcibly shut down every single shop. So, you should know who is causing the loss to the traders, and how it's happening,"

Allegations and Security Arrangements

The opposition coalition alleges widespread, unverified deletions of legitimate voters-particularly from marginalised, backwards, and minority communities-under the Election Commission's SIR of voter lists. The INDIA Bloc has demanded the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, accusing the Election Commission of India (ECI) of failing to maintain electoral integrity. The rally follows a "mock impeachment" event held at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence a day prior.

As he arrived for the rally, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi hailed the massive surge of support from the people for the rally. "The support we are receiving from across the country-the support from the people-is significant. I believe this is a crucial moment for the nation; we are all coming together, and there is strength in unity," he told ANI.

Delhi Police Special maintained that the rally is transpiring smoothly and the law and order is being maintained by the securiy personnel. Special CP law and order Devesh Srivastava said, "As you can see, we are managing the law and order situation, and everything is peaceful; people are coming. So we are in touch with the organizers and all arrangements are in place to see that the arrangement passes peacefully and the rally proceeds with all the required safety and security measures."

BJP Counter-Offensive

Simultaneously, the ruling BJP is mounting a counter-offensive with a march in West Delhi to remember the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, accusing the Congress of holding a political rally on the anniversary of the violence. Union Minister JP Nadda dismissed the rally, organised to protest the SIR of electoral rolls and to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, as an "orchestrated drama" by repeatedly rejected parties. (ANI)

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