BRS Gears Up For Raithu Garjana Meeting To Target Telangana Congress

BRS Prepares for High-Profile Raithu Garjana Rally

Adilabad (Telangana) [India], November 1 (ANI): The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has finalised all logistical arrangements to host its high-profile 'Raithu Garjana' public meeting scheduled for 6 PM today at the DIET College Grounds in Adilabad district. The mega political gathering aims to ramp up pressure on the ruling Congress administration over its alleged failure to address mounting agrarian distress and farmer grievances across the state. BRS Working President and former minister KT Rama Rao (KTR), alongside a lineup of senior party leaders, will address the meeting.

Ahead of the public meeting, BRS MLA KP Vivekananda, speaking to ANI, launched a scathing attack on the state government, pointing to widespread public discontent and significant political defections in the region. He said, "The Congress party is losing its ground because of inexperienced decisions taken by the Congress government. The people are facing a lot of problems and suffering a lot because of this. A lot of people and cadre of the Congress party are joining the BRS party."

Allegations of Corruption and Governance Failures

Earlier in October, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Thursday accused the Congress government in Telangana of corruption and failing to address farmers' concerns, alleging irregularities in the Radial Road project and demanding the immediate release of pending financial assistance to farmers. Addressing the issue, KTR referred to allegations raised by Congress MLA Rajgopal Reddy regarding the alleged Radial Road scam. He also cited claims made by builder Nama Ramesh, who, according to KTR, alleged match-fixing in the process and intimidation by the Chief Minister's Office over submitting a tender. "Congress MLA Rajgopal Reddy raised the issue of the Radial Road scam... Furthermore, a builder, Nama Ramesh, who owns a construction company, has openly declared that there was match-fixing involved. He alleged that he was intimidated by the Chief Minister's Office and warned against submitting a tender," Rama Rao said.

The BRS leader also criticised the state government's handling of the agricultural situation, claiming that farmers were facing difficulties while the government was pursuing a major beautification project. "The situation in Telangana has become dire. On one hand, the Congress government has declared a drought across 365 blocks. On the other hand, the government wants to declare a crop holiday, stating that it cannot provide water or electricity, while simultaneously initiating a beautification project worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore," he said.

Political Shifts and National Ambitions

Earlier, in a significant political development, senior Congress leader from Adilabad district and former NSUI president Bhargav Deshpande joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Sunday in the presence of party working president KT Rama Rao (KTR). The joining programme was held at KTR's residence in Hyderabad, where he welcomed Deshpande into the party by draping a pink scarf around his shoulders. Deshpande's move from the Congress to the BRS marks a political shift in Adilabad district, with several senior BRS leaders present on the occasion to welcome him into the party. The move was made ahead of the Telangana Graduate MLC elections scheduled to be held in March 2027.

Earlier on Friday, KTR targeted both Congress and BJP, batting for the rise of non-Congress and non-BJP parties at the national level. He declared that the day is not far off when KCR will once again play a crucial role at the national level. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)