Himanta Biswa Sarma Leads BJP Padyatra Amid Attacks On Rahul Gandhi

BJP Launches Nationwide Padyatra Against Opposition Allegations

November 1 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday led the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) padyatra in Shimla, launching a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and accusing him of attempting to protect infiltrators. Sarma led the march along with senior BJP leaders, including Rajiv Bindal, Anurag Thakur and Suresh Kashyap, besides party workers.

Sarma Accuses Congress of Protecting Infiltrators

Speaking during the padyatra, the Assam Chief Minister alleged that Gandhi was opposing the SIR process because names of infiltrators had been removed from electoral rolls. "Rahul (Gandhi) is crying because the names of infiltrators have been removed through the SIR process. He is orchestrating all this drama to facilitate the settlement of these infiltrators. However, the people of this country will never allow infiltrators to be included in the electoral rolls, and we stand firmly with the Election Commission and the nation's citizens... he is crazy; he belongs in a mental asylum," Sarma said.

He further questioned the Congress leader's opposition to the electoral revision exercise, citing the issue of infiltrators in states such as Assam and West Bengal. "In states like Bengal and Assam, the issue of infiltrators is acknowledged by everyone, from the Supreme Court to the Parliament. If there is no SIR, how can the names of infiltrators be removed? We need the SIR to weed out the 'Babars and Aurangzebs'... What about the elections in Himachal Pradesh or Kerala? Should those be annulled too? What about his own election from Raebareli-should that be cancelled as well?" he said.

Sarma also accused the Congress of adopting different positions on the electoral process depending on which party was in power. "Tell the Congress to resign from their own governments first, then come talk to us. They seem to think their own governments are fine, but wherever the BJP is in power, they claim votes are being 'stolen'... What kind of double standard is this?... This entire drama is just an attempt to protect infiltrators, nothing more," he added.

Criticism Over 1984 Sikh Massacre Remarks

In a post on X, Sarma wrote,“A request to Rahul Gandhi and all leaders of the INDI bloc. On this very day in 1984, the Sikh community was massacred in Delhi and many parts of the country. Creating such a commotion in Delhi today is no less than rubbing salt into the wounds of the country's Sikh community. You could have held this rally on any other day, but perhaps being insensitive toward Sikhs is in your DNA.”

“Well, since you're all gathered in one place right now, at the very least, please apologise to the country's Sikh community from the stage and observe two minutes of silence to pray for the peace of their souls. In the fire of revenge for your grandmother's assassination, more than 3,000 Sikhs were slaughtered under the leadership of your father and his colleagues. Apologize once, and then continue with your program,” he added.

Nationwide Protests and Political Confrontation

Meanwhile, BJP National President Nitin Nabin held a 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' padyatra in Rohtak, Haryana, as part of the party's nationwide campaign against Opposition allegations surrounding the SIR of electoral rolls. In Mumbai, BJP and its Mahayuti allies held a 'Lokshahi Bachao, Anarajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) padyatra. The INDIA bloc rally and the BJP's counter-marches in Delhi, Haryana and Mumbai were held amid an escalating political confrontation over the SIR exercise.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other INDIA bloc leaders proceeded towards Ramlila Maidan to participate in the alliance's mega rally against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and its allegations against the Election Commission. (ANI)

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