Erdogan Warns Attacks on Civilian Ships Could Heighten Black Sea Tensions
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cautioned Saturday that targeting civilian vessels in the Black Sea could intensify regional tensions and further complicate the security situation, stressing that such incidents benefit no party.
Speaking at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul, Erdogan said their discussions focused on recent efforts to strengthen maritime security across the Black Sea.
Zelenskyy arrived in Türkiye earlier Saturday for a working visit, during which the two leaders reviewed developments surrounding the conflict and measures aimed at protecting commercial and civilian shipping routes.
Erdogan emphasized that Türkiye has been actively involved in initiatives to maintain maritime security and stability. However, he warned that the expanding scope of the conflict was increasingly affecting the Black Sea.
"However, in parallel with the recent escalation, we are witnessing the conflict spreading into the Black Sea," he said.
"We cannot accept these attacks under any circumstances, regardless of who carries them out or what justification they may offer," he added, calling on both sides to exercise restraint and act responsibly.
The Turkish president reaffirmed Ankara’s commitment to maintaining communication with both parties and continuing diplomatic efforts to restore security in the Black Sea.
Erdogan also welcomed Zelenskyy’s visit, while expressing concern that hostilities in Ukraine remain ongoing despite the extensive destruction caused by the war. He offered his condolences to the Ukrainian president over the lives lost during the conflict.
Speaking at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul, Erdogan said their discussions focused on recent efforts to strengthen maritime security across the Black Sea.
Zelenskyy arrived in Türkiye earlier Saturday for a working visit, during which the two leaders reviewed developments surrounding the conflict and measures aimed at protecting commercial and civilian shipping routes.
Erdogan emphasized that Türkiye has been actively involved in initiatives to maintain maritime security and stability. However, he warned that the expanding scope of the conflict was increasingly affecting the Black Sea.
"However, in parallel with the recent escalation, we are witnessing the conflict spreading into the Black Sea," he said.
"We cannot accept these attacks under any circumstances, regardless of who carries them out or what justification they may offer," he added, calling on both sides to exercise restraint and act responsibly.
The Turkish president reaffirmed Ankara’s commitment to maintaining communication with both parties and continuing diplomatic efforts to restore security in the Black Sea.
Erdogan also welcomed Zelenskyy’s visit, while expressing concern that hostilities in Ukraine remain ongoing despite the extensive destruction caused by the war. He offered his condolences to the Ukrainian president over the lives lost during the conflict.
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