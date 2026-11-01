Yemeni Forces Seize Strategic Mountain Range in Al-Jawf from Houthis
(MENAFN) Yemeni government forces have taken control of an important mountain range in the northern province of Al-Jawf after engaging in fighting with Houthi fighters, a military commander announced Saturday.
Col. Rabie al-Qurashi, a field commander operating in the province, said government troops had secured the entire Huwayshian mountain range, located east of Al-Hazm, the provincial capital.
He explained that the military advance followed armed confrontations with Houthi forces and received air support, with aircraft striking and destroying dozens of vehicles belonging to the group. He added that operations in the area are continuing.
Al-Qurashi described the mountain range as a key defensive position protecting Al-Hazm, which remains under Houthi control.
Local media reports indicated that securing the elevated terrain could allow government troops to disrupt Houthi supply lines across the province. The strategic heights also provide visibility over several important positions held by the group near Al-Hazm.
Government forces initially gained control of sections of the mountain range during clashes on Friday before completing their takeover the following day, according to reports from the area.
Al-Jawf holds considerable strategic importance due to its location along the Saudi border and its proximity to Houthi-controlled provinces, including Saada, Amran and Sanaa. The province also borders Hadramout and Marib, two major oil-producing regions currently under government control.
Col. Rabie al-Qurashi, a field commander operating in the province, said government troops had secured the entire Huwayshian mountain range, located east of Al-Hazm, the provincial capital.
He explained that the military advance followed armed confrontations with Houthi forces and received air support, with aircraft striking and destroying dozens of vehicles belonging to the group. He added that operations in the area are continuing.
Al-Qurashi described the mountain range as a key defensive position protecting Al-Hazm, which remains under Houthi control.
Local media reports indicated that securing the elevated terrain could allow government troops to disrupt Houthi supply lines across the province. The strategic heights also provide visibility over several important positions held by the group near Al-Hazm.
Government forces initially gained control of sections of the mountain range during clashes on Friday before completing their takeover the following day, according to reports from the area.
Al-Jawf holds considerable strategic importance due to its location along the Saudi border and its proximity to Houthi-controlled provinces, including Saada, Amran and Sanaa. The province also borders Hadramout and Marib, two major oil-producing regions currently under government control.
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