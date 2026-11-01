Iran Rules Out Planned Talks with US Officials—FM
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Saturday that Tehran has no immediate intention of entering negotiations with Washington, rejecting reports suggesting that discussions between the two sides were being arranged.
Araghchi explained that Iranian authorities had reviewed a communication delivered by US Vice President JD Vance to senior Iranian security official Mohsen Rezaei. He said the message remains under examination by the relevant government bodies, according to reports.
The foreign minister emphasized that no meeting with American officials is currently scheduled, describing claims about imminent negotiations as inaccurate.
He further stated that Tehran does not presently consider dialogue with Washington necessary, arguing that Iran's requirements have already been clearly outlined. Meanwhile, communication continues through Qatar and Pakistan, which are serving as intermediaries.
Araghchi noted that the format of any potential negotiations, whether conducted directly or through mediators, would only be determined after Washington accepts Iran’s stated conditions.
Nevertheless, he described Vance’s message and the broader American efforts to establish communication and reach an understanding as potentially constructive developments.
Commenting on a proposal concerning the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz within seven days, provided that Iran’s seven conditions are accepted, Araghchi revealed that discussions were underway to accelerate the proposed timeline.
“The Qatari side had requested that the time needed to implement our proposal be reduced to five days. At this stage, a proposal to shorten that period to two days is under discussion.”
Araghchi explained that Iranian authorities had reviewed a communication delivered by US Vice President JD Vance to senior Iranian security official Mohsen Rezaei. He said the message remains under examination by the relevant government bodies, according to reports.
The foreign minister emphasized that no meeting with American officials is currently scheduled, describing claims about imminent negotiations as inaccurate.
He further stated that Tehran does not presently consider dialogue with Washington necessary, arguing that Iran's requirements have already been clearly outlined. Meanwhile, communication continues through Qatar and Pakistan, which are serving as intermediaries.
Araghchi noted that the format of any potential negotiations, whether conducted directly or through mediators, would only be determined after Washington accepts Iran’s stated conditions.
Nevertheless, he described Vance’s message and the broader American efforts to establish communication and reach an understanding as potentially constructive developments.
Commenting on a proposal concerning the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz within seven days, provided that Iran’s seven conditions are accepted, Araghchi revealed that discussions were underway to accelerate the proposed timeline.
“The Qatari side had requested that the time needed to implement our proposal be reduced to five days. At this stage, a proposal to shorten that period to two days is under discussion.”
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