US Embassy Issues Security Warning Over Threat at Moscow Palace Museum
(MENAFN) The US Embassy in Moscow issued a security alert on Saturday, warning of a possible large-scale attack targeting the Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve, a historic palace and park complex in the Russian capital.
“The U.S. Embassy in Moscow is aware of a credible threat of a mass casualty event TODAY October 31, at the Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve in Moscow at Dolskaya Ulitsa 1, Moscow, Russia 11569,” it said.
The diplomatic mission confirmed that US officials were working alongside Russian authorities to address the reported danger and respond to the security concerns.
It also advised members of the public to stay away from the museum grounds, remain vigilant and avoid gathering in crowded locations.
Meanwhile, Russia’s Federal Security Service confirmed that it had received information from US counterparts regarding preparations for a potential “terrorist attack” in Moscow. The agency said security authorities were taking the necessary steps in response to the warning.
“The U.S. Embassy in Moscow is aware of a credible threat of a mass casualty event TODAY October 31, at the Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve in Moscow at Dolskaya Ulitsa 1, Moscow, Russia 11569,” it said.
The diplomatic mission confirmed that US officials were working alongside Russian authorities to address the reported danger and respond to the security concerns.
It also advised members of the public to stay away from the museum grounds, remain vigilant and avoid gathering in crowded locations.
Meanwhile, Russia’s Federal Security Service confirmed that it had received information from US counterparts regarding preparations for a potential “terrorist attack” in Moscow. The agency said security authorities were taking the necessary steps in response to the warning.
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