Trump Sees Potential Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal Ahead of G20 Summit
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has voiced confidence that an agreement to end the war between Russia and Ukraine may be within reach before the G20 summit scheduled for December at his Trump National Doral resort in Florida.
In an interview released Saturday with conservative commentator Benny Johnson, Trump suggested that negotiations could make significant progress, describing the prospects of resolving the conflict as a “real good chance” and pointing to the possibility of an understanding between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders.
“I think we’re getting very close to making a deal there,” Trump said, while recognizing the longstanding hostility between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
When questioned about reports suggesting that a potential agreement could be reached during the G20 gathering, Trump left the possibility open and expressed confidence that diplomatic efforts could deliver a breakthrough.
“I think there’s a real good chance we’re going to have that one worked out. Also, we’re working out a lot of deals,” he said.
Beyond the Ukraine conflict, Trump also discussed Iran, reiterating that his administration intends to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons. He claimed that Iran’s military capabilities had been significantly weakened and said Washington would “finish that off.”
Addressing Cuba, the US president predicted that the country's communist leadership would not remain in power for much longer. He also suggested that Washington could shift its attention toward the Caribbean island after addressing the situation in Venezuela.
Trump’s remarks come as diplomatic efforts and discussions over several international conflicts remain ongoing, with the upcoming G20 summit potentially providing an opportunity for further engagement.
In an interview released Saturday with conservative commentator Benny Johnson, Trump suggested that negotiations could make significant progress, describing the prospects of resolving the conflict as a “real good chance” and pointing to the possibility of an understanding between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders.
“I think we’re getting very close to making a deal there,” Trump said, while recognizing the longstanding hostility between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
When questioned about reports suggesting that a potential agreement could be reached during the G20 gathering, Trump left the possibility open and expressed confidence that diplomatic efforts could deliver a breakthrough.
“I think there’s a real good chance we’re going to have that one worked out. Also, we’re working out a lot of deals,” he said.
Beyond the Ukraine conflict, Trump also discussed Iran, reiterating that his administration intends to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons. He claimed that Iran’s military capabilities had been significantly weakened and said Washington would “finish that off.”
Addressing Cuba, the US president predicted that the country's communist leadership would not remain in power for much longer. He also suggested that Washington could shift its attention toward the Caribbean island after addressing the situation in Venezuela.
Trump’s remarks come as diplomatic efforts and discussions over several international conflicts remain ongoing, with the upcoming G20 summit potentially providing an opportunity for further engagement.
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