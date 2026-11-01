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Erdogan Meets Zelenskyy for Official Talks in Istanbul

Erdogan Meets Zelenskyy for Official Talks in Istanbul


Date: 2026-11-01 03:08:24

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul on Saturday, as the Ukrainian leader arrived in Türkiye for an official visit following an invitation from his Turkish counterpart.

Erdogan personally welcomed Zelenskyy at the presidential office in Dolmabahce, where an official reception ceremony was held to mark the Ukrainian president’s arrival.

The meeting brings the two leaders together for discussions at a time when diplomatic engagement between Ankara and Kyiv remains significant amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and broader regional developments.

However, neither side has released further information about the meeting’s agenda, the issues discussed or any possible outcomes. Additional details are expected to emerge following the talks.

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