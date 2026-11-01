Ebola Center Torched in DRC as Outbreak Tops 10,000 Cases
(MENAFN) Unidentified attackers set fire to an Ebola treatment center in north-central DR Congo early Saturday, a health official said, dealing a blow to efforts to contain an outbreak of the Bundibugyo virus that has now topped 10,000 confirmed cases.
The attack hit Bafwasende, a rural town in Tsopo province, in the early morning hours, according to Marcel Likilo, the doctor overseeing the local health zone.
It came just seven days after a mob lynched a health worker who had gone to the area to answer an Ebola alert.
Flames tore through two rooms set aside for suspected cases before local guards stepped in and the fire was extinguished, Likilo told reporters in the provincial capital, Kisangani.
The violence has disrupted the response on the ground. Doctors deployed to the health zone to support Ebola operations have fled to Kisangani, he said, while suspected cases who had been held at the center were moved to Nia-Nia in neighboring Ituri province.
Health officials say community resistance remains a major obstacle to containing the virus.
The toll is mounting. The latest Health Ministry figures show confirmed cases have passed 10,000 since mid-May, including more than 5,000 deaths.
The attack hit Bafwasende, a rural town in Tsopo province, in the early morning hours, according to Marcel Likilo, the doctor overseeing the local health zone.
It came just seven days after a mob lynched a health worker who had gone to the area to answer an Ebola alert.
Flames tore through two rooms set aside for suspected cases before local guards stepped in and the fire was extinguished, Likilo told reporters in the provincial capital, Kisangani.
The violence has disrupted the response on the ground. Doctors deployed to the health zone to support Ebola operations have fled to Kisangani, he said, while suspected cases who had been held at the center were moved to Nia-Nia in neighboring Ituri province.
Health officials say community resistance remains a major obstacle to containing the virus.
The toll is mounting. The latest Health Ministry figures show confirmed cases have passed 10,000 since mid-May, including more than 5,000 deaths.
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