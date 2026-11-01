Supertanker Strikes Mine Near Hormuz, Fire Erupts Aboard: IRGC
(MENAFN) A supertanker struck a mine in an unsafe zone east of the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, setting off an explosion and a fire on board, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said.
In a statement, the IRGC said the vessel hit the device while transiting the area.
The force did not name the ship or disclose whether anyone was hurt.
It cautioned vessels against entering unsafe stretches of the strait and told ships moving through the waterway to keep their tracking systems on.
The incident comes against a fragile backdrop. The US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, and Tehran hit back by targeting Israel and US assets across the region. A ceasefire took hold in April.
On June 18, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Its implementation has since stalled amid disagreements over security in the strait.
In a statement, the IRGC said the vessel hit the device while transiting the area.
The force did not name the ship or disclose whether anyone was hurt.
It cautioned vessels against entering unsafe stretches of the strait and told ships moving through the waterway to keep their tracking systems on.
The incident comes against a fragile backdrop. The US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, and Tehran hit back by targeting Israel and US assets across the region. A ceasefire took hold in April.
On June 18, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Its implementation has since stalled amid disagreements over security in the strait.
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