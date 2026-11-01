UN Staffer Dies After Over 2 Years in Houthi Detention, Yemen Says
(MENAFN) A UN employee has died after more than two years of abduction and enforced disappearance in Houthi custody, Yemen’s human rights minister announced Saturday.
In a statement posted on X, Human Rights Minister Mashdal Mohammed Omar said: “I condemn in the strongest terms the death of Mohammed Ibrahim al-Shami, an employee of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, whose death was announced today.”
Omar said Mohammed Ibrahim al-Shami endured “more than two years in abduction and enforced disappearance” at the hands of the Houthis, and that his family was barred from visiting or contacting him throughout.
Placing the blame squarely on the group, Omar said: “We hold the militia fully responsible for his abduction, enforced disappearance and death in its custody, while the circumstances of his death remain unknown and his body has not yet been handed over to his family,”
The minister argued the death highlights the UN’s responsibilities toward its abducted staff and exposes gaps in efforts to track their conditions and push for their release. He denounced the prolonged detention, which ended with the announcement of al-Shami’s death without his relatives ever being allowed to see him or learn how he was faring.
Omar called for a serious review of how the case is being handled and for firmer, more effective action to free all abductees. He also demanded that the circumstances of the death be established, that the body be returned to the family and that those responsible be held accountable.
The Houthis did not respond to the minister’s statement.
UN human rights chief Volker Turk called al-Shami’s death a “heartbreaking loss” following more than two years of arbitrary detention.
In remarks circulated by the UN human rights office on X, Turk said the family has been given no explanation of what caused the death or how it happened, and that they deserve the truth. He demanded an urgent, full and independent investigation and accountability, and renewed his call for the immediate, unconditional release of all other detained UN personnel.
Yemen has been mired in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa. A Saudi-led military intervention followed in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government. The war has produced one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, leaving millions reliant on aid.
In a statement posted on X, Human Rights Minister Mashdal Mohammed Omar said: “I condemn in the strongest terms the death of Mohammed Ibrahim al-Shami, an employee of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, whose death was announced today.”
Omar said Mohammed Ibrahim al-Shami endured “more than two years in abduction and enforced disappearance” at the hands of the Houthis, and that his family was barred from visiting or contacting him throughout.
Placing the blame squarely on the group, Omar said: “We hold the militia fully responsible for his abduction, enforced disappearance and death in its custody, while the circumstances of his death remain unknown and his body has not yet been handed over to his family,”
The minister argued the death highlights the UN’s responsibilities toward its abducted staff and exposes gaps in efforts to track their conditions and push for their release. He denounced the prolonged detention, which ended with the announcement of al-Shami’s death without his relatives ever being allowed to see him or learn how he was faring.
Omar called for a serious review of how the case is being handled and for firmer, more effective action to free all abductees. He also demanded that the circumstances of the death be established, that the body be returned to the family and that those responsible be held accountable.
The Houthis did not respond to the minister’s statement.
UN human rights chief Volker Turk called al-Shami’s death a “heartbreaking loss” following more than two years of arbitrary detention.
In remarks circulated by the UN human rights office on X, Turk said the family has been given no explanation of what caused the death or how it happened, and that they deserve the truth. He demanded an urgent, full and independent investigation and accountability, and renewed his call for the immediate, unconditional release of all other detained UN personnel.
Yemen has been mired in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa. A Saudi-led military intervention followed in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government. The war has produced one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, leaving millions reliant on aid.
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