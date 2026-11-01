Rubio: G20 Atlanta Talks Target Energy, Minerals, Supply Chains
(MENAFN) Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State, said Saturday that G20 foreign ministers used their Atlanta meeting to press for stronger global energy security, safer critical mineral supplies and fixes for weak points in international supply chains, as geopolitical tensions escalate.
Closing out the gathering, Rubio told reporters Washington had aimed to steer the G20 back to its founding economic purpose and to concentrate on practical problems hitting economies worldwide.
“This week in Atlanta, we focused on core economic, energy, technology, and supply chain challenges, and we addressed practical solutions and real outcomes,” he told reporters.
Rubio stressed that access to the critical minerals behind advanced technologies must be secured. He cautioned that supply chain disruptions could ripple through economic growth and push up everyday costs.
Member countries, he said, broadly agree on what the challenges are, yet remain divided on how to tackle them.
“We all agree there’s a problem, but obviously there’s work to be done to find agreement collectively on solutions,” he said.
Energy security and freedom of navigation also took center stage, driven by attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and other strategic waterways. Rubio warned that threats to sea lanes could choke off shipments of energy, fertilizer and agricultural goods, widening the risk of food insecurity.
Talks also touched on cooperation within the Quad, the grouping of the US, India, Japan and Australia. Rubio identified critical minerals, infrastructure and maritime security as the areas where practical collaboration is most promising.
Closing out the gathering, Rubio told reporters Washington had aimed to steer the G20 back to its founding economic purpose and to concentrate on practical problems hitting economies worldwide.
“This week in Atlanta, we focused on core economic, energy, technology, and supply chain challenges, and we addressed practical solutions and real outcomes,” he told reporters.
Rubio stressed that access to the critical minerals behind advanced technologies must be secured. He cautioned that supply chain disruptions could ripple through economic growth and push up everyday costs.
Member countries, he said, broadly agree on what the challenges are, yet remain divided on how to tackle them.
“We all agree there’s a problem, but obviously there’s work to be done to find agreement collectively on solutions,” he said.
Energy security and freedom of navigation also took center stage, driven by attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and other strategic waterways. Rubio warned that threats to sea lanes could choke off shipments of energy, fertilizer and agricultural goods, widening the risk of food insecurity.
Talks also touched on cooperation within the Quad, the grouping of the US, India, Japan and Australia. Rubio identified critical minerals, infrastructure and maritime security as the areas where practical collaboration is most promising.
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