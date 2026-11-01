Over 100,000 Students Rally Across Germany Against Cuts, Conscription
(MENAFN) More than 100,000 students poured into streets across Germany on Saturday, denouncing government spending cuts and plans to bring back military conscription. The rallies stayed largely peaceful through the afternoon.
In the capital, crowds massed at the Brandenburg Gate, but the turnout fell well below forecasts. The Gen Z Regelt movement had projected 10,000 participants, while police put the peak figure at up to 5,000.
Banners in the crowd carried the messages “Chancellor Merz must go”, “Your austerity policy is costing our future” and “No to cuts and war budgets.” Placards read “Support education”, “Invest in people, not war”, “Listen to Gen Z” and “Berlin is saving, the rich are laughing.”
Students from universities and schools nationwide joined the marches, many demanding that spending priorities shift away from the military. Participants said years of cuts have left classrooms underfunded and public services stretched thin, even as plans to expand the armed forces advance.
Education funding at the center of demands
Michelle, a university student, said she marched against the government’s austerity measures. She accused it of favoring big capital and the military budget while slashing welfare and social spending.
Speaking to a Turkish news agency, she said: “We want to show solidarity with France, we want to reclaim our future, we want to fight for educational justice,” and added: “Public spending is cut, and basically all the fields that we need for justice and for our future,” She called on the government to put education ahead of defense.
Student group representatives used their speeches to attack the government of Chancellor Friedrich Merz over its planned health care and pension reforms and its handling of the climate crisis.
Other speakers condemned a new military service law that mandates medical examinations, arguing it clears the way for compulsory conscription in the near future.
Anastasia, 17, said thousands of students turned out because they feel politicians are not listening. Also speaking to the Turkish news agency, she said: “I mostly protest against compulsory military service,” and “I just don’t think that we should send young kids into wars.” She said deeper militarization is no answer to conflict. “I think compulsory military service isn’t the solution.”
Inspiration from France
Saturday’s rallies followed comparable student protests in France, Belgium and Italy. Many marchers said the French demonstrations motivated them and convinced them that mass street action can force politicians to respond.
Sophie, 16, described the everyday toll of thin education budgets, teacher shortages and decaying school buildings. “We saw in France how they demonstrated and it worked,” she said. “So, I really hope we can change something as well. So, it’s just the hope for a change, better change.” She added: “More budget for schools, for example, because our school is very bad, the windows can’t even close.”
Speakers voiced solidarity with students around the world. Several demonstrators wore kaffiyehs, and some waved Palestinian flags in support of people in the Gaza Strip.
Jean-Michel said he came to oppose government policies, including increased defense spending while education goes underfunded. He said: “And I like also to show solidarity with all the school students anywhere in the world, like also in Lebanon, in Syria and Palestine where their schools have been bombed to the ground and mostly with the financial support of Germany as well as the moral and political support,”
Organizers vow nonviolence
Before the event, press reports had scrutinized the Gen Z Regelt movement, and security officials had cautioned about possible violence. Organizers in Berlin countered by pledging a peaceful protest and saying police were not their target.
One organizer said: “The police are not our focus; we’re here because the political parties are all failing us,” and added: “We are committed to keeping this demonstration peaceful.”
Berlin police said the Brandenburg Gate rally ended without serious incident. “At its peak, up to 5,000 participants took part,” officials said in a statement. “The event proceeded almost entirely without incident.”
Turnout lagged in the capital and several other cities after some groups pulled their backing, despite having initially endorsed the call to protest.
The country’s largest student organization, the BSK, and the Jusos, the youth wing of the center-left SPD, pointed to a lack of transparency. They characterized the effort as a loose, internet-based coalition, saying it was unclear who stood behind the call and that organizers were hard to reach before local events.
The environmentalist Greens and the socialist Left Party, by contrast, voiced support for the protests.
In the capital, crowds massed at the Brandenburg Gate, but the turnout fell well below forecasts. The Gen Z Regelt movement had projected 10,000 participants, while police put the peak figure at up to 5,000.
Banners in the crowd carried the messages “Chancellor Merz must go”, “Your austerity policy is costing our future” and “No to cuts and war budgets.” Placards read “Support education”, “Invest in people, not war”, “Listen to Gen Z” and “Berlin is saving, the rich are laughing.”
Students from universities and schools nationwide joined the marches, many demanding that spending priorities shift away from the military. Participants said years of cuts have left classrooms underfunded and public services stretched thin, even as plans to expand the armed forces advance.
Education funding at the center of demands
Michelle, a university student, said she marched against the government’s austerity measures. She accused it of favoring big capital and the military budget while slashing welfare and social spending.
Speaking to a Turkish news agency, she said: “We want to show solidarity with France, we want to reclaim our future, we want to fight for educational justice,” and added: “Public spending is cut, and basically all the fields that we need for justice and for our future,” She called on the government to put education ahead of defense.
Student group representatives used their speeches to attack the government of Chancellor Friedrich Merz over its planned health care and pension reforms and its handling of the climate crisis.
Other speakers condemned a new military service law that mandates medical examinations, arguing it clears the way for compulsory conscription in the near future.
Anastasia, 17, said thousands of students turned out because they feel politicians are not listening. Also speaking to the Turkish news agency, she said: “I mostly protest against compulsory military service,” and “I just don’t think that we should send young kids into wars.” She said deeper militarization is no answer to conflict. “I think compulsory military service isn’t the solution.”
Inspiration from France
Saturday’s rallies followed comparable student protests in France, Belgium and Italy. Many marchers said the French demonstrations motivated them and convinced them that mass street action can force politicians to respond.
Sophie, 16, described the everyday toll of thin education budgets, teacher shortages and decaying school buildings. “We saw in France how they demonstrated and it worked,” she said. “So, I really hope we can change something as well. So, it’s just the hope for a change, better change.” She added: “More budget for schools, for example, because our school is very bad, the windows can’t even close.”
Speakers voiced solidarity with students around the world. Several demonstrators wore kaffiyehs, and some waved Palestinian flags in support of people in the Gaza Strip.
Jean-Michel said he came to oppose government policies, including increased defense spending while education goes underfunded. He said: “And I like also to show solidarity with all the school students anywhere in the world, like also in Lebanon, in Syria and Palestine where their schools have been bombed to the ground and mostly with the financial support of Germany as well as the moral and political support,”
Organizers vow nonviolence
Before the event, press reports had scrutinized the Gen Z Regelt movement, and security officials had cautioned about possible violence. Organizers in Berlin countered by pledging a peaceful protest and saying police were not their target.
One organizer said: “The police are not our focus; we’re here because the political parties are all failing us,” and added: “We are committed to keeping this demonstration peaceful.”
Berlin police said the Brandenburg Gate rally ended without serious incident. “At its peak, up to 5,000 participants took part,” officials said in a statement. “The event proceeded almost entirely without incident.”
Turnout lagged in the capital and several other cities after some groups pulled their backing, despite having initially endorsed the call to protest.
The country’s largest student organization, the BSK, and the Jusos, the youth wing of the center-left SPD, pointed to a lack of transparency. They characterized the effort as a loose, internet-based coalition, saying it was unclear who stood behind the call and that organizers were hard to reach before local events.
The environmentalist Greens and the socialist Left Party, by contrast, voiced support for the protests.
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