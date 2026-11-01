Hrithik Roshan Shares Saba Azad's Special Bond With His Sons In A Romantic Birthday Post

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Actor Hrithik Roshan penned a heartfelt and romantic birthday wish for his girlfriend, actress Saba Azad, saying that even the longest journeys become special adventures when he is with her.

Taking to Instagram, the 'War' actor shared a beautiful note in which he compared travelling with Saba to choosing a flight with several stopovers over a direct journey. He said he would happily pick the longer route every time if it meant having her by his side. The actor explained that every ordinary moment, wait and unexpected turn becomes an adventure in Saba's company.

Sharing their romantic photos, the 'Krrish' actor wrote,“Someone asked me about you. I said I don't wanna talk about you cause it's too precious. She insisted and I said this.. "Well, how about this? Say if there were 2 options for flights from mumbai to a far off destination, one was a direct flight. Efficient and easy!"

“And another one that went via 8 random cities with hours of transit time each stop with possibilities of missing connecting flights. If it was with her..." I said, "I'd pick the 2nd option... deliberately... every single time. Cause with you Sa, every mundane, every wait, every deviation from the normal inevitability turns into a dance of adventures. Let's adventure on my birthday girl. Here's to a lifetime of long layovers together. I love you Happy Birthday,” he added.

The carousel of photographs also featured candid pictures of Saba along with some cherished moments shared with Hrithik. In one of the pictures, the couple was seen enjoying ice creams together. The final photograph showed Saba striking a happy pose with Hrithik's sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad reportedly began dating in late 2021 or early 2022 after connecting on social media. Their interaction began when Hrithik praised one of Saba's videos on X (formerly Twitter), following which the two exchanged direct messages and later met through a mutual friend.

The couple made their first public appearance together in May 2022 when they arrived hand-in-hand at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration. They marked five years of togetherness in October 2026.