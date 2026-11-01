BJP President JP Nadda Labels Opposition Chalo Delhi Rally An Anarchy

BJP Attacks Opposition Over Delhi Rally

In a sharp counter to the opposition INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Delhi' march at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, November 1, Union Minister and BJP president J P Nadda launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Nadda dismissed the rally, organised to protest the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, as an "orchestrated drama" by repeatedly rejected parties.

Nadda outlined what he described as a four-stage "anarchy model" behind the opposition's protest. Stage 1 involves rumour-mongering by spreading false narratives around election processes and electoral roll modifications. Stage 2 is street agitation aimed at mobilising protests to paralyse administrative functions in the capital. Stage 3, he said, leads to economic disruption through market shutdowns and supply chain blockades during peak commercial periods, while stage 4, Nadda alleged, is a regime-change agenda aimed at destabilising an elected mandate with international alignment.

"What is unfolding today at Ramlila Maidan is not an act of respect for democracy; rather, it is a calculated conspiracy to plunge the nation into anarchy-in the name of democracy. This is a foolish, orchestrated drama staged by those who have been defeated and repeatedly rejected by the people-a fact the public understands all too well. Rahul Gandhi, I wish to explain to the nation today what your model of politics entails: the first stage is spreading lies and rumours; the second is inciting anarchy and chaos on the streets; the third is damaging the nation's economy; and the fourth is attempting to destabilise an elected government at the behest of foreign powers," he said.

Concerns Over Timing and Impact

Nadda alleged that the November 1 demonstration was a foreign-instigated tactic aimed at stirring social unrest, disrupting traders during the festive season, and specifically highlighted the historic sensitivity of November 1, the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Calling it one of the "darkest stains" in democratic history, Nadda slammed the Congress for choosing this specific day for a political rally at Ramlila Maidan, calling it insensitive to the Sikh community.

"This drama by Rahul Gandhi on November 1st has four objectives: first, to rub salt into the wounds of our Sikh brothers; second, to orchestrate riots and chaos in Delhi in order to topple a democratically elected government; third, to rob the shopkeepers and traders of Delhi of their earnings during the festive season; and fourth, to bring disrepute to the nation," he added. He accused the Congress of failing to offer a sincere apology to the Sikh community for the violence.

"Rahul Gandhi, listen carefully: this is India, not some 'banana republic' where you can incite arson, trigger riots, or push an agenda for 'regime change' whenever you please. Stop dreaming, Rahul Gandhi. India is the world's oldest and most robust democracy," Nadda said.

Remembrance of 1984 and Economic Impact

“November 1st stands as the most infamous and darkest stain in India's democratic history. On this very day, goons nurtured by the Congress party massacred our innocent Sikh brethren. Thousands of Sikh families were rendered homeless overnight, and thousands of women were widowed. The nation has not forgotten; even today, the 'Widow Colony' in Delhi bears witness to that horrific and bloody chapter of Congress history. To this day, the Gandhi family has not offered a sincere apology to the Sikh community for that grave sin,” he said further.

“Observe the insensitivity of the Congress and the petty mindset of Rahul Gandhi. On this dark day, a day when the nation ought to be remembering its martyrs and victims, Rahul Gandhi stands at Ramlila Maidan, seeking only to further his own political agenda,” he added.

"The objective of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party is to paralyse Delhi during this sacred festive season, to strike a blow at the livelihoods of our small-scale shopkeepers and traders, and to incite an atmosphere of unrest and chaos in the country. We are in the midst of the festive season-Dhanteras, Diwali, and Chhath Puja,” Nadda said.

“Throughout the year, our small traders, street vendors, and shopkeepers look forward to this period, hoping to earn enough to sustain their families and provide for their children's needs. Yet, Rahul Gandhi shows no concern for whether these traders can keep their hearths burning; his only interest is in fueling his own brand of politics. The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has reached out repeatedly, not once, but three times, including today, to Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and Mamata Banerjee. They pleaded, "For God's sake, do not bring such massive crowds into Delhi during the festive season; do not bring our businesses to a standstill." Yet, due to Rahul Gandhi's obstinacy, their businesses have been brought to a complete halt today," he added.

Security and Protest Context

His remarks come as the INDIA bloc rally is being held at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi as part of the Opposition's campaign against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and its allegations against the Election Commission. Opposition leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, are among those expected to participate in the gathering.

The rally comes amid heightened security arrangements in the national capital, with around 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed, including more than 4,000 personnel in and around Ramlila Maidan. Restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have also been imposed, while CCTV cameras, AI-enabled facial recognition systems and drones are being used for surveillance.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)