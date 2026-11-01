Amit Shah Awards President's Colour To Chandigarh Police At Jubilee

Amit Shah Presents Prestigious Honour to Chandigarh Police

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday presented the President's Colour to the Chandigarh Police during its 60th Raising Day and Diamond Jubilee celebrations at the Police Lines in Chandigarh, acknowledging the force's contribution in tackling terrorism and maintaining security in the region.

Addressing the occasion, Shah recalled the challenges faced by Chandigarh during the period of terrorism and lauded the courage displayed by the police force in protecting the city and the country. "Chandigarh is a planned city of India, located in the foothills of the Shivalik mountains. However, when the era of terrorism began, Chandigarh was no longer untouched by it. During those difficult times, the Chandigarh Police showed courage and took action to protect not only Chandigarh, but the entire country from terrorism," Shah said.

Administrative Significance and Security Coordination

The Union Home Minister also highlighted Chandigarh's administrative significance as the Union Territory and the shared capital of Punjab and Haryana since November 1, 1966. "Since November 1, 1966, Chandigarh has served as the Union Territory and the shared capital of Punjab and Haryana. The constitutional institutions of both states, their Chief Ministers and senior officials are also based here," he said.

Shah further appreciated the coordination between Chandigarh Police and the police forces of Punjab and Haryana in managing security across the tri-city region. "The Chandigarh Police, in coordination with the Haryana Police and Punjab Police, has done a good job managing this tri-city. The force of over 6,000 personnel, including the Crime Wing, Operations Cell, Security Wing, Traffic Police and PCR Police, has performed its duties exceptionally well and set benchmarks across the country," he added.

Commemorating Sixty Years of Service

Earlier, in a post on X, Shah wrote,“The Chandigarh Police is completing 60 years of dedication, discipline, and public service. Today, on their Diamond Jubilee, the Chandigarh Police is being awarded the 'President's Colour'. Live from the programme organised on this occasion in Chandigarh.” (ANI)

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