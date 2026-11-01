No Shift in Iran’s Nuclear Doctrine Yet as New US Letter Lands
(MENAFN) Iran has taken no official step to alter its nuclear doctrine, Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said, even as segments of the public and some lawmakers press for a rethink should war resume.
“So far, no official decision has been made by the government or the Supreme National Security Council to change the nuclear doctrine,” Rezaei said, according to remarks carried by a semi-official Iranian news agency.
Rezaei said the calls followed strikes on Iranian facilities, despite extensive inspections and the installation of online monitoring cameras by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
A new letter relayed through American intermediaries has reached the Foreign Ministry, Rezaei said. It has been through an initial review, but Tehran has yet to reply.
“The noticeable change in the tone of this letter compared with previous correspondence demonstrates the consolidation of the Iranian nation’s power and victory,” he said.
Rezaei stressed that Iran’s seven conditions are unchanged, explaining that they include additional demands, bringing the total to more than seven.
“After these conditions have been fully implemented, other issues, such as nuclear commitments and Iran’s continued membership in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, can be negotiated in a second stage, provided Iran’s nuclear rights are fully recognized,” he said.
He claimed that more than two decades of extensive IAEA inspections, backed by numerous documents and reports, show the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear activities.
On the Strait of Hormuz, he said Iran’s conditions establish its management of a shared corridor through the waterway, with all traffic passing under Iranian supervision.
A major US newspaper, citing US officials, previously reported that Vice President JD Vance sent a message to Rezaei at President Donald Trump’s direction to revive peace talks. Trump denied the report, saying Vance’s role was limited to helping provide medical supplies Iran needs.
Rezaei’s remarks come as Qatar and Pakistan lead mediation efforts to restart negotiations between Washington and Tehran, with reports of progress in indirect talks in Doha. The push aims to secure understandings on Iran’s nuclear program, sanctions and navigation security in the strait.
The US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated by striking Israel and US assets in the region before a ceasefire was reached in April.
Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz on June 18, but implementation has stalled over disagreements on security in the strait.
“So far, no official decision has been made by the government or the Supreme National Security Council to change the nuclear doctrine,” Rezaei said, according to remarks carried by a semi-official Iranian news agency.
Rezaei said the calls followed strikes on Iranian facilities, despite extensive inspections and the installation of online monitoring cameras by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
A new letter relayed through American intermediaries has reached the Foreign Ministry, Rezaei said. It has been through an initial review, but Tehran has yet to reply.
“The noticeable change in the tone of this letter compared with previous correspondence demonstrates the consolidation of the Iranian nation’s power and victory,” he said.
Rezaei stressed that Iran’s seven conditions are unchanged, explaining that they include additional demands, bringing the total to more than seven.
“After these conditions have been fully implemented, other issues, such as nuclear commitments and Iran’s continued membership in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, can be negotiated in a second stage, provided Iran’s nuclear rights are fully recognized,” he said.
He claimed that more than two decades of extensive IAEA inspections, backed by numerous documents and reports, show the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear activities.
On the Strait of Hormuz, he said Iran’s conditions establish its management of a shared corridor through the waterway, with all traffic passing under Iranian supervision.
A major US newspaper, citing US officials, previously reported that Vice President JD Vance sent a message to Rezaei at President Donald Trump’s direction to revive peace talks. Trump denied the report, saying Vance’s role was limited to helping provide medical supplies Iran needs.
Rezaei’s remarks come as Qatar and Pakistan lead mediation efforts to restart negotiations between Washington and Tehran, with reports of progress in indirect talks in Doha. The push aims to secure understandings on Iran’s nuclear program, sanctions and navigation security in the strait.
The US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated by striking Israel and US assets in the region before a ceasefire was reached in April.
Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz on June 18, but implementation has stalled over disagreements on security in the strait.
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