Thousands Rally Across Israel as 67-53 Split Deadlocks Government
(MENAFN) Rival demonstrations erupted across Israel on Saturday evening, with thousands demanding a government that includes Arab parties and right-wing activists staging a counter-protest against their inclusion and calling for a fresh election.
An Israeli daily reported that thousands packed Habima Square in central Tel Aviv, pressing for a government formed in cooperation with the Joint List and Ra’am, the United Arab List. Marchers carried signs reading “Through partnership and equality, we change the government” and “The people gave you their support — form a government now,” before heading to Rabin Square.
The daily reported similar rallies elsewhere: hundreds gathered at Paris Square in Jerusalem and at the auditorium plaza in Haifa, dozens turned out in Beersheba, and another demonstration was held at the Ras Amer junction near Tira and Tayibe.
Photos published by the newspaper showed protesters in Haifa and Tel Aviv holding signs bearing “67” and “53,” the split in parliament after Tuesday’s election.
Parties opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu captured a combined 67 seats in the 120-member Knesset: 48 for Jewish parties in the change bloc and 19 for Arab parties. Netanyahu’s bloc won 53.
Hundreds of right-wing activists also demonstrated in Habima Square against working with Arab parties, according to the daily. They chanted “Bibi is king of Israel,” a reference to Netanyahu, along with “The people want election integrity” and “The people demand new elections.”
Police set aside a separate area for the right-wing protest, but dozens of activists arrived early and entered the zone allocated to the demonstration backing Israeli-Arab partnership, the newspaper said.
Despite the anti-Netanyahu camp’s combined majority, most Israeli-led parties opposed to him have rejected forming a governing coalition with Arab parties, an Israeli news website reported. That leaves the Jewish parties in the change bloc with 48 seats, five fewer than Netanyahu’s bloc and short of the 61 needed for a majority.
The news website said neither Netanyahu nor his Zionist rivals can secure a governing majority without Arab party support or defections from the change bloc.
Ra’am has said it wants to join the government, while Joint List leader Yousef Jabareen has said his party is ready to help clear the way for removing Netanyahu’s government, the Israeli daily reported.
An Israeli daily reported that thousands packed Habima Square in central Tel Aviv, pressing for a government formed in cooperation with the Joint List and Ra’am, the United Arab List. Marchers carried signs reading “Through partnership and equality, we change the government” and “The people gave you their support — form a government now,” before heading to Rabin Square.
The daily reported similar rallies elsewhere: hundreds gathered at Paris Square in Jerusalem and at the auditorium plaza in Haifa, dozens turned out in Beersheba, and another demonstration was held at the Ras Amer junction near Tira and Tayibe.
Photos published by the newspaper showed protesters in Haifa and Tel Aviv holding signs bearing “67” and “53,” the split in parliament after Tuesday’s election.
Parties opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu captured a combined 67 seats in the 120-member Knesset: 48 for Jewish parties in the change bloc and 19 for Arab parties. Netanyahu’s bloc won 53.
Hundreds of right-wing activists also demonstrated in Habima Square against working with Arab parties, according to the daily. They chanted “Bibi is king of Israel,” a reference to Netanyahu, along with “The people want election integrity” and “The people demand new elections.”
Police set aside a separate area for the right-wing protest, but dozens of activists arrived early and entered the zone allocated to the demonstration backing Israeli-Arab partnership, the newspaper said.
Despite the anti-Netanyahu camp’s combined majority, most Israeli-led parties opposed to him have rejected forming a governing coalition with Arab parties, an Israeli news website reported. That leaves the Jewish parties in the change bloc with 48 seats, five fewer than Netanyahu’s bloc and short of the 61 needed for a majority.
The news website said neither Netanyahu nor his Zionist rivals can secure a governing majority without Arab party support or defections from the change bloc.
Ra’am has said it wants to join the government, while Joint List leader Yousef Jabareen has said his party is ready to help clear the way for removing Netanyahu’s government, the Israeli daily reported.
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