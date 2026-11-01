Galapagos Floods Kill 1, Leave 2 Missing, Force 80 to Flee
(MENAFN) Torrential rain has triggered a state of emergency on Santa Cruz Island in Ecuador’s Galapagos archipelago, leaving one person dead, two missing and about 80 displaced, an Ecuadorian broadcaster reported.
According to the emergency report, the fatality was recorded in the Bellavista sector, while the two people missing were reported in Divino Nino.
Floodwaters swamped multiple communities, including Bellavista and Santa Rosa in the central highlands, and Miramar, Aguacatal and La Cascada along the coast. A house collapsed in Miramar, and power lines were damaged.
Authorities moved roughly 80 people to the Santa Cruz Sports Coliseum, now serving as a temporary shelter.
Commercial flights at the airport on Baltra Island were suspended, though the facility remains open to emergency flights and humanitarian aid shipments.
Roads have also been hit, notably the route linking Puerto Ayora and Bellavista. Residents have been urged to avoid unnecessary travel.
The Government Council of Galapagos said it sent heavy machinery and trucks to support evacuation and relief work, coordinating with the Cantonal Emergency Operations Committee.
Carolina Lozano, the secretary for risk management, said in a post on US social media platform X that evacuation and rescue operations have been carried out and that two temporary shelters with a combined capacity of 500 people have been set up.
Lozano added that the government is assessing the needs of affected families and preparing to ship 1,000 humanitarian assistance kits to the island.
The National Emergency Operations Committee dispatched 13 health professionals, who have delivered more than 55 medical consultations and transferred three patients to a hospital.
The Santa Cruz Health Center remains out of service because of flooding, the broadcaster said.
Rescue, evacuation and relief efforts are continuing as authorities carry on assessing the damage.
According to the emergency report, the fatality was recorded in the Bellavista sector, while the two people missing were reported in Divino Nino.
Floodwaters swamped multiple communities, including Bellavista and Santa Rosa in the central highlands, and Miramar, Aguacatal and La Cascada along the coast. A house collapsed in Miramar, and power lines were damaged.
Authorities moved roughly 80 people to the Santa Cruz Sports Coliseum, now serving as a temporary shelter.
Commercial flights at the airport on Baltra Island were suspended, though the facility remains open to emergency flights and humanitarian aid shipments.
Roads have also been hit, notably the route linking Puerto Ayora and Bellavista. Residents have been urged to avoid unnecessary travel.
The Government Council of Galapagos said it sent heavy machinery and trucks to support evacuation and relief work, coordinating with the Cantonal Emergency Operations Committee.
Carolina Lozano, the secretary for risk management, said in a post on US social media platform X that evacuation and rescue operations have been carried out and that two temporary shelters with a combined capacity of 500 people have been set up.
Lozano added that the government is assessing the needs of affected families and preparing to ship 1,000 humanitarian assistance kits to the island.
The National Emergency Operations Committee dispatched 13 health professionals, who have delivered more than 55 medical consultations and transferred three patients to a hospital.
The Santa Cruz Health Center remains out of service because of flooding, the broadcaster said.
Rescue, evacuation and relief efforts are continuing as authorities carry on assessing the damage.
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