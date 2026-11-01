Venezuela Bombing of ELN Camp Kills 19, Reports Say
(MENAFN) At least 19 people were killed in an alleged Venezuelan military bombing of a camp run by the National Liberation Army (ELN) near the Colombian border, a Colombian radio station reported Saturday.
The reported strike hit Buena Vista del Meta, in Apure state, on Friday, according to former Venezuelan lawmaker Juan Francisco Garcia Escalona.
Garcia Escalona, who coordinates the Fundaredes human rights organization in Apure, said he had received testimonies describing a military operation in the area.
Preliminary accounts indicate nine bodies were taken to San Fernando de Apure, the state capital, for forensic examination. Ten more reportedly remained at the site, while an unknown number of wounded people were said to have crossed into Colombia.
Residents of Puerto Paez also supplied names and identification details reportedly found at the scene, the radio station said. The identities of the victims have not been officially confirmed.
Venezuelan human rights activist and military affairs expert Rocio San Miguel also cited reports of an alleged bombing of an ELN camp in Buena Vista del Meta, in a post on the US social media platform X.
The reported operation follows accounts of armed clashes in parts of Venezuela’s border region in recent weeks.
Garcia Escalona said residents and Indigenous communities had reported fighting in Los Pijiguaos, in western Bolivar state, and near Paso del Burro, along the Meta-Orinoco river border area. He tied the clashes to disputes over control of mineral extraction zones, including bauxite and coltan.
Venezuela’s interim government, led by Delcy Rodriguez, had not issued a statement on the alleged bombing, the radio station reported.
The reported strike hit Buena Vista del Meta, in Apure state, on Friday, according to former Venezuelan lawmaker Juan Francisco Garcia Escalona.
Garcia Escalona, who coordinates the Fundaredes human rights organization in Apure, said he had received testimonies describing a military operation in the area.
Preliminary accounts indicate nine bodies were taken to San Fernando de Apure, the state capital, for forensic examination. Ten more reportedly remained at the site, while an unknown number of wounded people were said to have crossed into Colombia.
Residents of Puerto Paez also supplied names and identification details reportedly found at the scene, the radio station said. The identities of the victims have not been officially confirmed.
Venezuelan human rights activist and military affairs expert Rocio San Miguel also cited reports of an alleged bombing of an ELN camp in Buena Vista del Meta, in a post on the US social media platform X.
The reported operation follows accounts of armed clashes in parts of Venezuela’s border region in recent weeks.
Garcia Escalona said residents and Indigenous communities had reported fighting in Los Pijiguaos, in western Bolivar state, and near Paso del Burro, along the Meta-Orinoco river border area. He tied the clashes to disputes over control of mineral extraction zones, including bauxite and coltan.
Venezuela’s interim government, led by Delcy Rodriguez, had not issued a statement on the alleged bombing, the radio station reported.
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