Bolsonaro’s Secret Escape: Vans, Jet, Ex-Mossad Agent
(MENAFN) Brazilian Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro slipped out of the country for the US in an operation that involved two vans, a private jet and a former Israeli intelligence officer who reportedly traveled with him, according to an investigation by a major international news network’s Brazilian arm.
Bolsonaro, his wife Fernanda and their two daughters crossed into Argentina by road on Tuesday via the Tancredo Neves International Bridge, which links Foz do Iguacu in southern Brazil with Puerto Iguazu in Argentina, the network reported Friday.
Security camera footage identified two vans and their drivers. One was a former Foz do Iguacu city councilman; the other was his son.
The investigation said a former Israeli intelligence officer who had worked for Mossad reportedly accompanied Bolsonaro from Brasilia to Argentina. The man arrived in Brazil on Oct. 19 and later rode in the same van as the senator, according to the report, which did not establish what role, if any, he played in organizing the operation.
The family boarded a Gulfstream G400 private jet in Puerto Iguazu. The aircraft, run by the Argentine charter company Baires Fly, stopped in Guayaquil, Ecuador, to refuel before landing at Opa-locka Executive Airport in Miami early Wednesday.
The network said the operation was known internally as “Operation Alba” and was planned before the presidential election campaign ended.
According to the report, Brazilian investigators are examining whether contacts tied to the governments of Argentine President Javier Milei and US President Donald Trump provided logistical support. Neither government has been confirmed to have played a direct role.
Brazil’s Federal Police said Wednesday it found no record of Bolsonaro passing through Brazilian immigration checkpoints on his way out of the country.
His departure followed an order from Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes that required him to surrender his personal and diplomatic passports and barred him from leaving Brazil.
The Federal Police is investigating how he left and may ask the Supreme Court to freeze his assets, including bank accounts, the network reported.
Bolsonaro, his wife Fernanda and their two daughters crossed into Argentina by road on Tuesday via the Tancredo Neves International Bridge, which links Foz do Iguacu in southern Brazil with Puerto Iguazu in Argentina, the network reported Friday.
Security camera footage identified two vans and their drivers. One was a former Foz do Iguacu city councilman; the other was his son.
The investigation said a former Israeli intelligence officer who had worked for Mossad reportedly accompanied Bolsonaro from Brasilia to Argentina. The man arrived in Brazil on Oct. 19 and later rode in the same van as the senator, according to the report, which did not establish what role, if any, he played in organizing the operation.
The family boarded a Gulfstream G400 private jet in Puerto Iguazu. The aircraft, run by the Argentine charter company Baires Fly, stopped in Guayaquil, Ecuador, to refuel before landing at Opa-locka Executive Airport in Miami early Wednesday.
The network said the operation was known internally as “Operation Alba” and was planned before the presidential election campaign ended.
According to the report, Brazilian investigators are examining whether contacts tied to the governments of Argentine President Javier Milei and US President Donald Trump provided logistical support. Neither government has been confirmed to have played a direct role.
Brazil’s Federal Police said Wednesday it found no record of Bolsonaro passing through Brazilian immigration checkpoints on his way out of the country.
His departure followed an order from Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes that required him to surrender his personal and diplomatic passports and barred him from leaving Brazil.
The Federal Police is investigating how he left and may ask the Supreme Court to freeze his assets, including bank accounts, the network reported.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment