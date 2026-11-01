North Korea Fires Off Cluster Warhead Test, Eyes Year-End Rollout
(MENAFN) North Korea has tested a cluster warhead designed for a tactical ballistic missile, assessing its battlefield usefulness and destructive power, state media reported Sunday.
The Missile Administration conducted the test Saturday, according to a state news agency. Gen. Kim Jong Sik, a member of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea and first deputy director of a department of the party’s Central Committee, supervised it.
Researchers at the Ballistic Missile Systems Research Institute and the Warhead Research Institute said the results confirmed that the country’s “Type-2 standard cluster warhead” could devastate a target area of roughly 12 to 13 hectares (29 to 32 acres) at an “ultra-high density.”
The head of the Missile Administration said Pyongyang sorts its cluster warheads into four categories, among them special-purpose and standard types. He said the military aims to have all four types in the hands of units by the end of this year, so commanders can choose warheads to suit their operational objectives and the characteristics of their targets.
The Missile Administration described the test as part of routine scientific research intended to boost the destructive power of its weapons systems.
The Missile Administration conducted the test Saturday, according to a state news agency. Gen. Kim Jong Sik, a member of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea and first deputy director of a department of the party’s Central Committee, supervised it.
Researchers at the Ballistic Missile Systems Research Institute and the Warhead Research Institute said the results confirmed that the country’s “Type-2 standard cluster warhead” could devastate a target area of roughly 12 to 13 hectares (29 to 32 acres) at an “ultra-high density.”
The head of the Missile Administration said Pyongyang sorts its cluster warheads into four categories, among them special-purpose and standard types. He said the military aims to have all four types in the hands of units by the end of this year, so commanders can choose warheads to suit their operational objectives and the characteristics of their targets.
The Missile Administration described the test as part of routine scientific research intended to boost the destructive power of its weapons systems.
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