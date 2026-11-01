Clashes Erupt in French Cities During Nationwide Demonstrations
(MENAFN) Confrontations between demonstrators and security forces occurred in multiple French cities on Saturday as nationwide protests continued, with police deploying tear gas in Lyon and Grenoble. Around 15,000 people reportedly participated in 65 separate actions across the country.
In Lyon, tensions escalated when some protesters attempted to leave the approved demonstration route and head toward the city center near Place Jean Mace. Police responded by firing tear gas, according to local reports.
The regional prefecture subsequently estimated the turnout at 19,000 people. It also reported that one demonstrator suffered a minor leg injury and six people had been detained.
In Grenoble, southeastern France, officers also deployed tear gas following tensions near Place Gustave Rivet, where the demonstration split into two groups.
Authorities in Isere estimated that 7,300 people joined the protest, adding that a group of around 200 individuals, described as “black bloc,” temporarily disrupted the march and threw objects toward police.
In the southern port city of Marseille, violence broke out at the front of an unauthorized demonstration after protesters hurled paving stones at riot police positioned along Boulevard Chave.
Officers moved against the crowd, while the march continued in the direction of Saint-Charles railway station.
The local prefecture estimated that as many as 10,000 people participated in the gathering. It said confrontations began at around 4 pm (1500GMT), when projectiles were thrown at police.
In Lyon, tensions escalated when some protesters attempted to leave the approved demonstration route and head toward the city center near Place Jean Mace. Police responded by firing tear gas, according to local reports.
The regional prefecture subsequently estimated the turnout at 19,000 people. It also reported that one demonstrator suffered a minor leg injury and six people had been detained.
In Grenoble, southeastern France, officers also deployed tear gas following tensions near Place Gustave Rivet, where the demonstration split into two groups.
Authorities in Isere estimated that 7,300 people joined the protest, adding that a group of around 200 individuals, described as “black bloc,” temporarily disrupted the march and threw objects toward police.
In the southern port city of Marseille, violence broke out at the front of an unauthorized demonstration after protesters hurled paving stones at riot police positioned along Boulevard Chave.
Officers moved against the crowd, while the march continued in the direction of Saint-Charles railway station.
The local prefecture estimated that as many as 10,000 people participated in the gathering. It said confrontations began at around 4 pm (1500GMT), when projectiles were thrown at police.
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