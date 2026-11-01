Polish Opposition Moves to Oust Tusk Government Amid Constitutional Crisis
(MENAFN) Poland’s conservative opposition announced Saturday that it intends to challenge Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s administration through a parliamentary no-confidence motion, proposing an interim government as the country’s constitutional dispute intensifies.
Former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the opposition would submit a motion against Tusk’s government and suggested appointing former parliamentary speaker Marek Jurek to lead a temporary administration.
“We are submitting a motion of no confidence in Donald Tusk’s government,” Morawiecki wrote on X.
“Our proposal: a technical government led by Marek Jurek, to remain in place until elections that will determine a new parliamentary majority,” he added.
The initiative represents a further escalation in the political standoff surrounding Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal. President Karol Nawrocki has described the developments as a “violation of the constitutional order” and a “forcible takeover of a constitutional state body.”
Nawrocki ended his visit to Senegal earlier than planned, returning to Warsaw overnight before convening emergency consultations with representatives of parliamentary parties on Saturday. He cited concerns over what he characterized as a threat to Poland’s domestic security.
The dispute began after Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska suspended Tribunal President Bogdan Swieczkowski and took charge of the institution. Swieczkowski and the opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party have rejected the move, arguing that it was unlawful.
Former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the opposition would submit a motion against Tusk’s government and suggested appointing former parliamentary speaker Marek Jurek to lead a temporary administration.
“We are submitting a motion of no confidence in Donald Tusk’s government,” Morawiecki wrote on X.
“Our proposal: a technical government led by Marek Jurek, to remain in place until elections that will determine a new parliamentary majority,” he added.
The initiative represents a further escalation in the political standoff surrounding Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal. President Karol Nawrocki has described the developments as a “violation of the constitutional order” and a “forcible takeover of a constitutional state body.”
Nawrocki ended his visit to Senegal earlier than planned, returning to Warsaw overnight before convening emergency consultations with representatives of parliamentary parties on Saturday. He cited concerns over what he characterized as a threat to Poland’s domestic security.
The dispute began after Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska suspended Tribunal President Bogdan Swieczkowski and took charge of the institution. Swieczkowski and the opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party have rejected the move, arguing that it was unlawful.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment